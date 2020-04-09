Asia Pacific
AIA Thailand partners with True Digital Group and Samitivej to launch Virtual COVID-19 Clinic

The service, which is provided by Samitivej, is available free-of-charge and all-day from 8 April to 10 May 2020.
By Dean Koh
April 09, 2020
AIA Thailand, which is part of AIA, the largest public listed pan-Asian life insurance group, announced that it has launched a ‘Virtual COVID-19 Clinic’, in collaboration with True Digital Group, a subsidiary of True Corporation, a leading communications conglomerate in Thailand and Samitivej, a private hospital brand in Thailand with a network of eight hospitals and owned by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS).

The special consultation service was created for those with may display symptoms of COVID-19 or at high risk of contracting of the coronavirus. These include those travelling back from high risk countries or having contact with high risk people.

The service, which is provided by Samitivej, is available free-of-charge and all-day from 8 April to 10 May 2020 and can be accessed here. If the online doctor prescribes medication, Samitivej Hospital will handle the prescription at a 20% discount with free delivery.

THE LARGER TREND

Teleconsultation, and more broadly, telemedicine, is one of the most commonly used tools by healthcare providers and startups in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, as it minimizes exposure risks for both patients and medical staff. For instance, Japan’s Ministry of Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) also launched a free remote health consultation service to address COVID-19 related concerns, Healthcare IT News reported.

Last year, Samitivej launched its Virtual Hospital app in Thailand, offering teleconsultation, blood testing and medicine delivery services. 

ON THE RECORD

“This collaboration with AIA and True Digital Group helps relieve distress amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. As the Thai government has requested people to stay home in order to contain the outbreak, some people are left in doubt as to whether they have the virus, or they may just be at high risk of having COVID-19, so they need to consult with a medical specialist to get clarification.

Samitivej acknowledges these concerns and is trying to resolve them by setting up Samitivej Virtual Hospital, a telemedicine service enabling real-time interactions between patients and doctors. The service enables callers to avoid visiting hospital unnecessarily, thereby reducing the risk of further COVID-19 infection. With physical and mental health so important and something we mustn’t neglect, the service is specially designed to be easily and widely accessible,” said Chairat Panthuraamphorn, M.D., Managing Director and CEO of Samitivej and BNH Hospitals. 

Mr. Ekaraj Panjavinin, Managing Director for Digital Solutions of True Digital Group added, “As the COVID-19 outbreak has afflicted many sectors in Thailand, True Digital Group as a Digital Health Technology Partner is ready to support our expert partners both AIA and SAMITIVEJ to help relieve worries and concerns people may have around potential symptoms of the virus. We want to help enable these people to consult with medical experts online, 24 hours.”

