Asia Pacific
Artificial Intelligence

AI-based cardiac arrest prediction software obtains approval as Innovative Medical Device in South Korea

Clinical testing is underway for VUNO Med–DeepCARS based on a clinical trial plan approved by the MFDS in June.
By Dean Koh
October 08, 2020
10:17 PM

South Korea-based medical AI solutions development company VUNO has obtained approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for its AI-based cardiac arrest prediction software, VUNO Med–DeepCARS as an Innovative Medical Device. 

The software is specialized in predicting the risk of cardiac arrest and performs a medical analysis of vital signs of patients in general wards stored in the electronic medical records (EMR) including heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, and body temperature. The collection of data forms the basis for predicting the likelihood of an emergency cardiac arrest situation occurring within the next 24 hours.

Clinical testing is underway for VUNO Med–DeepCARS based on a clinical trial plan approved by the MFDS in June.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

According to a research paper published in Critical Care Medicine (CCM) in February, VUNO Med–DeepCARS had a level of sensitivity twice as high as Modified Early Warning Score (MEWS) – a conventional way of cardiac arrest prediction – for the same number of alarms.

THE LARGER TREND

VUNO also recently announced that it was selected to be part of a project, which is led by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) under the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT), to technologically demonstrate an AI-run system for medical image-based analysis and diagnosis.

The company plans to develop AI-based medical solutions that can meet the needs of the military environment and prove the accuracy and efficiency in medical image analysis done by military hospitals and medical corps, in partnership with Wonju Severance Christian Hospital and Gachon University Gil Hospital.

In June, VUNO obtained CE Mark for five of its solutions: VUNO Med –BoneAge, VUNO Med –DeepBrain, VUNO Med -Chest X-Ray, VUNO Med –Fundus AI and VUNO Med –LungCT AI, Healthcare IT News reported.

ON THE RECORD

“VUNO Med–DeepCARS makes predictions about cardiac arrest based on a variety of vital signs to allow for early detection and swift response. Obviously, this epoch-making solution will serve as a game changer once it comes into clinical use,” said Hyun-Jun Kim, CEO of VUNO.

He added, “VUNO is dedicated to pioneer groundbreaking AI-based solutions across various medical fields from deep learning-based solutions using medical images to technologies regarding vital signs.”

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Decision Support, Government & Policy

More regional news

Credit: CGH, IHiS

CGH & IHiS develop AI tool to predict severity of pneumonia in patients

By
Dean Koh
October 06, 2020

Personalized support program for new dementia patients launched in Singapore

By
Dean Koh
September 25, 2020

Credit: NCCS

Clinicians in Singapore develop robot for faster COVID-19 nasal swabbing

By
Dean Koh
September 22, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Digital engagement and transformation of healthcare in Singapore

Most Read

The current state of diversity and inclusion in digital health and steps to take towards improvement
Dr. Charlotte Lee's journey from ballerina to UK Director of Big Health
At ONC Tech Forum, Rucker touts value of HIEs in COVID-19 response
OCR warns hospitals of HIPAA compliance scams
Expanding access to telehealth is a 'hundreds-of-billion-dollar question'
Pew & MedStar urge focus on patient safety in EHR survey

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Liz Ashall-Payne, founder and CEO of ORCHA
Healthcare systems need to keep innovating
Howard University College of Medicine's Michael Crawford
Remote patient monitoring improving chronic care management for underserved groups
Sponsored by
COVID-19 providing Skolkovo region with new expertise, innovations
Nordics witness an accelerated adoption of digital tools

More Stories

Apple Health Records
Apple Health Records goes international with rollouts at five UK, Canadian providers
Servelec, Rio EPR, Kent Community Health NHS FT
Kent Community Health NHS FT goes live with Rio EPR
CMS Administrator Seema Verma

CMS Administrator Seema Verma (photo: Drew Angerer, Getty)

HHS will require hospitals to report flu information, in addition to COVID-19
UCSF Mission Bay campus

(Wikimedia Commons)

UCSF, Fortanix, Intel, Microsoft team up to accelerate clinical AI development
contact tracing apps, privacy, covid-19
Test and Trace: A three point plan to regain public trust
Nordics witness an accelerated adoption of digital tools
Women in Health IT, digital health, workforce
Achieving gender parity in the digital health workforce
Photo of Pittsburgh through a bridge arch
Pittsburgh Health Data Alliance developing new AI models for oncology, mental health