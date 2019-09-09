Asia Pacific
Patient Engagement

ADHA partners with 42 organisations to develop secure message functionality across software products

A priority of Australia’s National Digital Health Strategy is to eliminate paper-based messaging in healthcare.
By Dean Koh
September 09, 2019
12:04 AM

Following the successful trialling of the co-designed standards to improve the secure exchange of healthcare information in 2018, the Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) has announced that it is partnering with 42 organisations to ensure they are able to easily share information when using different secure messaging platforms across 56 separate software products.

WHY IT MATTERS

Most clinicians can only correspond electronically with healthcare providers who use the same secure messaging software. These enhancements will allow clinicians to more easily address messages to healthcare providers who are on other secure messaging platforms and will ensure messages and acknowledgements are sent in standard formats. Breaking down these silos will allow clinicians to achieve the full potential of secure messaging and will support the move to axe both the fax and the scanner.

General Manager of eHealth Solutions at Telstra Health, Tania Oldaker, said this is a great example of collaboration between software organisations and the Agency to support the work of general practitioners, specialists, allied health practitioners and other providers across Australia.

“We’ve worked closely with the Agency and our colleagues in the software industry to develop these new secure messaging standards and test them in a proof-of-concept implementation,” Ms Oldaker said.

“Now it’s time to scale this work nationally, and we’re excited to be implementing these changes across our product suite.”

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

In July, ADHA partnered with nine specialist software vendors and provided them with A$40,000 each to complete designs that seamlessly and securely integrate the My Health Record (MHR) into their current systems. ADHA’s Chief Clinical Information Officer, Angela Ryan said that the Agency is leading a national consultation which will recommend the appropriate data and digital standards for connected healthcare by the end of 2019, according to a recent interview with Healthcare IT News. 

ON THE RECORD

“We have made significant progress on secure messaging by working with industry on a provider directory model that breaks down barriers between clinicians, while still leveraging the investment that the secure messaging industry has made to date,” said Bettina McMahon, Chief Operating Officer, ADHA in a statement. 

“This is the next step that will ensure those new standards are adopted quickly so GPs, hospitals, specialists and other health practitioners can reap the full benefits of secure messaging, which include timelier receipt of clinical information and not having to chase or resend referrals.”

“It also means we are one step closer to retiring fax machines, which is a priority of the National Digital Health Strategy agreed to by all Australian governments through the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Health Council,” Ms McMahon concluded. 

Topics: 
Patient Engagement, Quality and Safety

More regional news

Healthdirect Australia partners with Coviu to power its video consulting service

By
Dean Koh
September 02, 2019

The democratisation of healthcare – opportunities and challenges

By
Dean Koh
August 28, 2019

New Zealand’s Waitematā DHB develops Digital Academy

By
Rebecca McBeth
August 26, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Above photo (from left): Healthdirect CEO, Karen Borg and Coviu CEO, Dr Silvia Pfeiffer. Credit: Coviu
Healthdirect Australia partners with Coviu to power its video consulting service

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Cloud Computing
Quality and Safety

Webinars

More Webinars

Patient Engagement
Cloud Computing
Data Warehousing

Video

New avenues opening up for digital health
Liberating healthcare data is the goal in US and abroad
Healthcare Without Walls: Serving people where they are
Tech and innovation bring hope in combating devastating opioid crisis

More Stories

What population health IT vendors are doing to support SDOH
What population health IT vendors are doing to support SDOH
AMA launches Practice Transformation Initiative to combat physician burnout
AMA launches Practice Transformation Initiative to combat physician burnout
Athenahealth hires PatientKeeper CEO as chief product officer
How artificial intelligence can allow providers to get a better handle on social determinants of health data
Erik Zempel, Director of Performance and Improvement Management at University of Michigan — Michigan Medicine

Erik Zempel, Director of Performance and Improvement Management at University of Michigan — Michigan Medicine

Q&A: Leveraging technology to improve the customer experience
Healthcare Without Walls: Serving people where they are
ONC names Sequoia Project as TEFCA coordinator
ONC names Sequoia Project as TEFCA coordinator
New alliance negotiates with health plans to address the social determinants of health