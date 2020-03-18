Asia Pacific
Analytics

ACT Health goes live with Miya Precision at two hospitals

This implementation complements the existing use of Alcidion’s Patientrack solution and is the first step in a five-year agreement.
By Dean Koh
March 18, 2020
11:04 PM

Above: The University of Canberra Hospital complex. Credit: ACT Health

Healthcare software solutions provider Alcidion announced that ACT Health, the public health agency of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), recently went live with Miya Precision at two campuses – Canberra Hospital and The University of Canberra Hospital.

Miya Precision is a health analytics tool powered by AI. The graphical dashboard will ensure clinicians are aware of the current patient and bed status, improving communication and visibility of patient flow across the health service to streamline the patient stay. Miya Precision leverages the capability FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) to overcome interoperability challenges, source relevant data and create clinical events.

This implementation complements the existing use of Alcidion’s Patientrack solution and is the first step in a five-year agreement. 

Alcidion is also currently working with ACT Health to deploy a COVID-19 flag on their Journey boards so they can immediately see where they may have patients that need isolated care and where the suspected cases may be. ACT had its third confirmed case of COVID-19 as of 18 March, according to a report by the Canberra Times.

THE PROCESS

According to Kate Quirke, managing director of Alcidion, the preparation time for each site’s go live will be different but the implementation phase will take six months on average. 

“The main activities are around integrating data into Miya Precision from all the underlying information sources and then configuring each of the dashboards to reflect the needs of the clinical teams,” she added.

“ACT Health is deployed via a hosted cloud environment so the requirement from the IT team was around network connectivity and integration. We had input from all clinical areas and the team that manages bed allocation and flow across the hospitals.”

THE LARGER TREND

Last November, Alcidion launched Miya MEMRe, a mobile electronic medical record (EMR), which provides clinicians with access to caseloads, critical issues and comprehensive patient records on the go, Healthcare IT News reported.

A team of 10 ED clinicians also trialed the use of mobile notifications of real-time pathology results and risk indicators, via Alcidion’s Miya Precision Clinical Decision Support (CDS) tool at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital in New South Wales in May 2019, according to a Healthcare IT News report

ON THE RECORD

“The management of the patient’s journey through digital future ready technology is a core component of our Digital Health Strategy,” said ACT Health CIO Mr Peter O’Halloran.

“This is a significant milestone in our longstanding and productive relationship with ACT Health. We are excited to continue our collaborative engagement to improve clinical workflows and patient outcomes, and Miya Precision will further this by providing ACT Health with access to real-time information that will directly contribute to improved patient care,” said Quirke. 

Topics: 
Analytics, Decision Support

More regional news

Above image: What people can expect to see the first time they access My Health Record after the system upgrade. Credit: ADHA

My Health Record receives upgrade for improved security controls and advance care plans

By
Dean Koh
March 13, 2020

Australia’s PrimaryClinic and HealthEngine introduce measures to tackle COVID-19

By
Dean Koh
March 11, 2020

Hong Kong’s Public Sector Trial Scheme calls for projects to combat COVID-19

By
Dean Koh
March 09, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
Hong Kong’s Public Sector Trial Scheme calls for projects to combat COVID-19

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
Why EHR data interoperability is such a mess in 3 charts
Accenture, Merck partner with Amazon Web Services for new cloud precision medicine platform
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement
Clinical

Video

How tech is guiding coronavirus response worldwide
Population health: How tech can assist at-risk patients
Mapping the future of healthcare in UAE
Deploying telehealth to improve access to healthcare

More Stories

CMS Administrator Seema Verma

Trump administration expands Medicare telehealth benefits for COVID-19 fight
Health system uses telehealth to steer patients away from ER, urgent care

WakeMed Health and Hospitals Raleigh Campus.

Health system uses telehealth to steer patients away from ER, urgent care
CMS final rule poses big hurdles for payers
CRM seen as critical tool in improving patient experience
King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital revalidated against EMRAM Stage 7 standards
Verily's COVID survey.
Verily launches COVID-19 triage website, but only for some Bay Area residents
COVID-19 shows why we must prioritize public health surveillance funding
The suboptimal state of healthcare security – and how to improve it
The suboptimal state of healthcare security – and how to improve it