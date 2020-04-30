Global Edition
Arcadia acquires assets of Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative

The analytics company says the technology expertise of MAeHC, whose CEO Micky Tripathi will join Arcadia's leadership team, will help it expand its interoperability offerings for population health management.
By Mike Miliard
April 30, 2020
12:34 PM

"The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the important role that population health management plays in ensuring healthcare organizations have accurate, up-to-date patient information to guide decision-making," said MAeHC CEO Tripathi.

Arcadia, which specializes in technologies focused on population health management and value-based care, announced Thursday that it has acquired selected assets of the Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative.

WHY IT MATTERS
The acquisition includes technology assets and some customer accounts of MAeHC, a nonprofit services firm that helps healthcare providers with technology and analytics to manage the demands of quality improvement and value-based care.

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Arcadia says MAeHC's long track record with data warehousing, analytics services and implementation support will be an asset as the company expands its offerings for health systems looking to drive clinical and operational improvements.

Interoperability is a particular area of expertise for MAeHC, which has led or contributed to many major interoperability and standards projects and partnerships over the past decade, such as HL7's FHIR spec and the Argonaut Project, an industry collaborative to speed its adoption across the industry.

THE LARGER TREND
Micky Tripathi, MAeHC's CEO and a longtime industry expert on interoperability, health information exchange and population health management, will join Arcadia's leadership team as part of the deal.

Tripathi sits on the board of HL7, the Sequoia Project, the CommonWell Health Alliance, the CARIN Alliance and the HL7 FHIR Foundation, and is project manager of the Argonaut Project.

"There's a lot of excitement around FHIR because people have a lot of hope and expectations as to what FHIR will be able to do as far as unlocking data," Tripathi noted recently.

ON THE RECORD
"Over the last few weeks, we've seen how absolutely critical it is for all of us in value-based care, interoperability and population health management to pivot at a moment's notice," he said. We are excited about joining our strong teams of experienced industry professionals who are building the future of interoperability and healthcare data exchange."

"Despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presents to our healthcare system each day, Arcadia is fortunate to remain in the position that we can continue building our capabilities, and we're incredibly excited to welcome MAeHC to our corporate family," added Sean Carroll, CEO at Arcadia, in a statement. "The acquisition of deep talent from MAeHC will expand our reach and influence commensurate with our position of market leadership."

Population health management enters an uncharted new era

This month, we look at how approaches to treating COVID-19 and other illnesses are shifting in this new era.

