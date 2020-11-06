Global Edition
Transformational Leadership

Application period for FCC Connected Care Pilot Program now open

The new initiative offers $100 million in network equipment and services for providers offering innovative telehealth and remote care services to low-income patients and veterans.
By Mike Miliard
November 06, 2020
05:25 PM
Doctor doing a virtual visit via telehealth

Tpen for the next 30 days, through December 7.

WHY IT MATTERS
The Connected Care Pilot Program, first formalized on March 31, 2020, is open to nonprofit and public eligible healthcare providers nationwide.

The program will use Universal Service Fund cash over three years to help defray connected care costs for selected providers, good for for 85% of the cost of eligible services and network equipment, including:

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>
  • Patient broadband Internet access services
  • Provider broadband data connections
  • Other connected care information services
  • Certain network equipment

The Pilot Program will not provide funding for end-user devices, FCC officials note.

More information on eligibility can be found in FCC's September Public Notice. For further information, email ConnectedCare@fcc.gov or see the pilot program website.

"This new initiative is the healthcare equivalent of shifting from Blockbuster to Netflix," said FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who's been leading the efforts to develop the project for two years – long before the current telehealth boom.

"With smartphones, tablets, and connected healthcare devices, patients no longer need to travel to brick-and-mortar facilities or meet in person with a doctor to receive high-quality care," said Carr.

THE LARGER TREND
FCC officials say they hope the Connected Care Pilot Program will continue the momentum of the separate COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which launched early on during the pandemic.

Since then, Healthcare IT News has been closely tracking how winning health systems have been putting their FCC money use delivering virtual care.

Among them:

ON THE RECORD

"When we first sought comment on expanding the FCC’s telehealth programs to support the delivery of high-quality care directly to Americans, we couldn’t have fully appreciated how important providing care at a distance would become," said Carr. "But supporting this trend in telehealth has proven more important than ever before.

The new Connected Care initiative "can ensure that Americans receive quality care while continuing to maintain physical separation," he said. :And it can be used to treat a wide range of health conditions – such as opioid dependency, diabetes, heart disease, mental health conditions, and high-risk pregnancy. Focusing this initiative on low-income Americans and veterans will ensure that everyone has a fair shot at the benefits that this new trend in telehealth can deliver."

"In the past year, connectivity has become an increasingly critical component of delivering health care services in our country," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "With the opening of this application window, the FCC affirms its commitment to driving the future of health care delivery and supporting innovative pilot projects across the country."

Leadership Fundamentals for Digital Transformation

This month, we’ll show how healthcare leaders are investing in this forward push, positioning themselves to capitalize on an array of innovations to enable a brighter future.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS publication.

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Connected Health, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy, Telehealth

More regional news

VA building sign

Veterans Health Administration to 3D print medical devices

By
Kat Jercich
November 06, 2020
People in office studying computer screens for malware

Vermont governor deploys National Guard in response to UVM cyberattack

By
Kat Jercich
November 06, 2020
University of Rochester Medical Center complex from above

University of Rochester serves rural patients, reduces ED burden with telebehavioral health

By
Mike Miliard
November 06, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

University of Rochester Medical Center complex from above
University of Rochester serves rural patients, reduces ED burden with telebehavioral health

Most Read

South Korean digital solutions to be showcased at HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Conference
Countries worldwide share perspectives on pandemic-era digital innovation
Fighting COVID-19: Collaboration, trust and standardisation
COVID-19 shows the life-saving potential of working in real-time
'Predictive, proactive, preventive care is not just a vision; it's something that can be done'
Practice merges telehealth, AI and voice to decrease admin workload

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

The Alessi Agenda
Data, intelligence underpin public health decisions
HIMSS Media top stories
Under Armour sells off MyFitnessPal for $345M; HHS rolls out five-year health IT plan
Dr. Karen Abrashkin
How telehealth is enhancing patient-primary care provider interactions
Dame Sally Davies
Using data more effectively to manage and even prevent pandemics

More Stories

Brigham Digital Innovation Hub team members stand around packaged meal containers on a table

In May, members of the Brigham Digital Innovation Hub team promoted the Safe Care Ideas initiative with stickers on salad bowls.

Brigham and Women’s uses crowdsourcing tech to take aim at everyday problems
People in business attire gather in a room with computers
Hospitals said to tighten email security in response to CEO spear phishing attempts
Dame Sally Davies
Using data more effectively to manage and even prevent pandemics
online training, covid-19
New platform aims to unite the global health and care community during COVID-19
Dr. Abdullatif Mohammed AlShamsi
COVID-19 leads to more efficient workforce training
Harvard Medical School

Harvard Medical School (G Allais, Flickr)

What leading AMCs can teach about using EHRs for COVID-19 response
Connected Health Device
NCSA: Confidence in security of connected devices often misplaced
Telemedicine telehealth virtual care
TriHealth switches to Zoom for pandemic, sees 3,650% increase in telehealth use