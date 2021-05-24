APAC
Privacy & Security

Waikato DHB making 'good progress' in bringing systems back online, says Chief Executive

The statement was published today as part of the organisation's latest update regarding a cyberattack on Tuesday.
By Thiru Gunasegaran
May 24, 2021
03:34 AM

Photo by kiwinz/Flickr 

The information services system at Waikato District Health Board, one of New Zealand's North Island DHBs, went dark last week after getting hit by a cyberattack. 

WHY IT MATTERS

On 18 May, Waikato DHB reported a "full outage" of its information services, affecting all clinical services across its five hospitals – Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kuiti and Taumarunui. Its main landline number also went down that day.

The following day, it disclosed that the government agencies investigating the matter were working on a theory that the attack might have come initially through "an email attachment", or a phishing scheme.

Some elective surgeries were deferred, while a number of outpatient clinics were reduced, including cardiology, maxillofacial, dental clinic and dermatology. 

In a weekend update, the hospital network said it has "functioned well and [is] coping with demand." In a statement today, Dr Kevin Snee, Chief Executive of Waikato DHB, also noted "good" progress in bringing its systems back online with staff being able to manage their workloads. About 75% of the normal activities at its emergency department have been resumed.

Over the coming weeks, Waikato DHB expects work to continue, while it restores services using a "carefully phased" approach. During the recovery phase, it will re-book patients whose appointments were postponed, as well as manually log patient information into its systems.

"Our focus is on ensuring our patients receive the care they need as soon as possible. This could include additional weekend clinics or surgery, as well as support from other DHBs or from private providers," it said.

The hospital network said it will take "some time" to remediate and investigate the "significant" cybersecurity incident. "We have a substantial team of specialists working around the clock to bring the DHB’s services back," the organisation added.  

In another update today, Dr Snee said that the group was not able to process wages for staff as its IT system remained offline. A "large number" of staff were underpaid or not paid, he said, but a contingency plan was put in place.

"We were in touch with the banks immediately and requested that they honour all staff automatic payments. Any fees associated with such automatic payments will be paid by the DHB," Dr Snee said.

THE LARGER TREND

Two separate cyberattack incidents were reported in the US and Ireland this month. Scripps Health in California suffered a network-wide outage on the first day of the month due to a malware attack on its information system. Ireland, on the other hand, has temporarily shut down its health service IT system after a ransomware attack on 14 May.

Before the Waikato DHB IT system shutdown, ransomware hit the internal tech system of UnitingCare Queensland in Australia, leading its hospitals and nursing facilities to work from paper-based operations.

ON THE RECORD

“While we continue to resolve this situation, our staff have shown their ability to adapt to an unprecedented situation and keeping patient care at the front of mind,” Dr Snee said in a statement on 23 May.

"Investigations into this type of cybersecurity event are challenging and complex. Waikato DHB continues to engage with experts across both the government and private sector including world-leading specialists," Waikato DHB said in the same statement.

Topics: 
Privacy & Security

More regional news

Medical equipment on a shelf.

Indian cloud-based supply chain platform Aknamed buys pharma distributor Vardhman

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 24, 2021

Australia's Alfred Health taps 3M for CDI, coding system

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 23, 2021

Improving healthcare by better managing unstructured content

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 23, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Waikato DHB making 'good progress' in bringing systems back online, says Chief Executive

Most Read

How healthcare cloud tools can help with HIPAA/HITECH compliance
WHO warns about fake COVID-19 vaccines on the dark web
Akamai, Salesforce launch tool for mass COVID-19 vaccine registrations
Data risk report shows healthcare worker has access to 31,000 sensitive files on first day of work
Ramped-up vaccine rollouts present new security risks
Health system IT specialist pleads guilty to stealing colleagues' personal info

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sherpaa founder and CEO Jay Parkinson
Virtual care: Telehealth must be more than just video visits
VisualDx's Dr. Art Papier and Dr. Nada Elbuluk
VisualDx's Project Impact addresses health inequities
Sponsored by
Christian Patrick, VP of clinical decisions at EBSCO
Getting patients to open the digital front door
HIMSS Media top stories
Scripps cyberattack causes outage; 6 drugmakers in violation of 340B statute

More Stories

Australia's Alfred Health taps 3M for CDI, coding...
Improving healthcare by better managing unstructured...
Business meeting
If you are going to raise money, know what it's for, says digital health consultant
A patient speaking to a doctor on telehealth
KLAS: Teladoc, Epic report widest breadth of telehealth capabilities
Christian Patrick, VP of clinical decisions at EBSCO
Getting patients to open the digital front door
Hands on a keyboard
Scripps Health slowly coming back online, 3 weeks after attack
The Johns Hopkins Hospital
How IT leaders are reimagining and repurposing technologies to handle new challenges
Abu Dhabi DoH, covid-19
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health resumes international...