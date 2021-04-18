APAC
Government & Policy

South Australia implements real-time prescription monitoring system

It is the second state in Australia to introduce an initiative that enables monitoring of high-risk medicines.
By Thiru Gunasegaran
April 18, 2021
10:00 PM
A pharmacist looking at a tablet and computer.

(Photo by alvarez/Getty Images)

ScriptCheckSA, a real-time prescription monitoring system, was introduced earlier this month in South Australia. The system provides doctors and pharmacists with information about a patient’s history and use of controlled medicines, aiding them in decision-making when it comes to prescribing or dispensing such medicines.

WHY IT MATTERS

ScriptCheckSA can help mitigate "doctor shopping", or visiting different doctors to get the same prescription for a controlled medicine.

“Prescription drug dependence and misuse are a major public health concern. Nation-wide, the supply of prescription medicines is increasing, as is the rate of overdose and accidental death," said Minister for Health and Wellbeing Stephen Wade in a statement.

Minister Wade clarified that the monitoring scheme will not limit people’s access to their medications but instead identify those who might be abusing high-risk medications. When alerted by the system, clinicians may ask their patients for more details about their prescription use; discuss potential risks; and suggest alternative options or more specialised care.

About 9 million Australians aged 14 and above were found to have illegally used drugs in their lifetime, according to a National Drug Strategy Household Survey published last year. Among them, 900,000 people used a pharmaceutical drug for non-medical purposes in 2019 alone, though the figure was down from a million recorded in 2016 after some reclassification of medications.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The rollout of the new prescription monitoring system in SA is part of a nationwide plan to install real-time prescription monitoring systems across Australian states. ScriptCheckSA’s launch comes three years after Victoria introduced a similar programme called SafeScript. The Victorian government was reported to have invested $29.5 million to implement the system, which also included comprehensive training for healthcare providers.

ON THE RECORD

“ScriptCheckSA gives doctors and pharmacists reassurance that they are making safer clinical decisions before a prescription for a monitored drug is written or dispensed," Minister Wade said.

"All states and territories in Australia have agreed to implement national real-time prescription monitoring as part of the solution to help save lives and reduce harm in the community," he added.

Topics: 
Government & Policy

More regional news

People on a train in India.

(Photo by shylendrahoode/Getty Images)

India upgrades disease surveillance platform

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
April 16, 2021
A programmer using a computer.

(Photo by skynesher/Getty Images)

Creating robust digital health infrastructures in APAC

April 16, 2021
A medical staff holding a tablet.

(Photo by Guschenkova/Shutterstock)

65% of hospitals in APAC are increasing spending on digitalisation, says report

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
April 15, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A pharmacist looking at a tablet and computer.

(Photo by alvarez/Getty Images)
South Australia implements real-time prescription monitoring system

Most Read

Experts underestimated EHRs' impact on burnout after HITECH Act
Emmanuel Macron pledges €1bn for cybersecurity after hospital ransomware attacks
Florida woman to pay $20.3M after using telemedicine to shield alleged fraud
Meet the students trying to simplify clinical trial recruitment for veterans
Report: 'COVID-19 saw the transformation of the NHS into the National COVID Service'
New UK Research Agency for High Risk Science and Technology

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
CDC, FDA pause J&J vaccine; Mayo Clinic rolls out remote diagnostics platform
Sponsored by
Amaresh Tripathy, global analytics leader at Genpact
Healthcare's journey into the digital age
Dr. David Danhauer of Owensboro Health
CIO Spotlight: Dr. David Danhauer of Owensboro Health
Justin Diehl, VP of Epic services at CereCore
Overcoming IT challenges of multi-EHR health systems

More Stories

European council, vaccine passport, covid

(Photo by artjazz / Shutterstock)

EU leaders want 'Digital Green Certificates'...
Nurse administers COVID-19 vaccine

(Photo: Darla Williams, Getty Images)

How to optimize health IT systems for immunization drives
A person in braids browses on the phone

(Photo by Katerina Holmes from Pexels)

How specialty prescription apps are expanding into other services
Cerner EPR

(Photo by monkeybusinessimages/ Getty Images)

Four acute providers in London health and care system now using Cerner EPR
Dr. David Danhauer of Owensboro Health
CIO Spotlight: Dr. David Danhauer of Owensboro Health
A medical staff holding a tablet.

(Photo by Guschenkova/Shutterstock)

65% of hospitals in APAC are increasing spending on...
Cloud computing, privacy, patient platform

Image via Pixabay

AXA and Microsoft join forces to build digital...
Person on computers

(Photo by cottonbro from Pexels)

DOJ announces 'successful' FBI hacking attempt to remove Microsoft Exchange cyber threat