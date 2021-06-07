APAC
Renji Hospital launches blockchain-based IVF service app in China

The MyBaby app enables the verification of key steps in IVF.
June 07, 2021
Credit: VeChain

Renji Hospital, a general hospital based in Shanghai, has launched a blockchain-based in-vitro fertilisation service application called MyBaby, made in partnership with global blockchain platform VeChain and Norway-based accredited registrar and classification society DNV.

WHAT IT DOES

The IVF service tool combines DNV's professional assurance services and VeChain's blockchain technology. MyBaby allows its users to view and track the extraction, labelling and scoring of fertilised eggs, as well as the cultivation and preservation of embryos.

The companies said in a joint statement that all information, imagery and data trails are securely uploaded on the VeChainThor blockchain and only accessible to authorised users of the MyBaby app.

WHY IT MATTERS

According to a press release, the MyBaby app resolves privacy concerns about sensitive medical data. "The cryptographically secured properties of blockchain technology create a secure and reliable environment and enhance the user experience in a way that is unprecedented in the IVF field," the companies said.

The MyBaby app enables the verification of key steps in IVF and provides "private, exclusive, end-to-end data access" for prospective parents undergoing treatment.

THE LARGER TREND

This was not the first time that Renji Hospital, DNV and VeChain collaborated on a project. Last year, they launched the blockchain-enabled Intelligent Tumor Treatment Centre, a medical management solution that enables full patient ownership of personal medical records.

Blockchain provides a secure way to store and exchange patient data in the healthcare system. As the use of blockchain matures, there is the potential isolation of health data. "We must be able to demonstrate the flow of a range of different layers across blockchain architectures, or we may actually be doing harm," said ConsenSys Health CEO Heather Flannery during last year's HIMSS20 Digital session.

In other news, the application of artificial intelligence is gaining ground in the IVF scene. Australian company Presagen has come up with a product that uses AI imaging to assess the health of an embryo. In January, Embryonics, started trying out an AI-powered algorithm to improve the probability of implanting an embryo during IVF.

ON THE RECORD

"The combination of assisted reproductive medicine and blockchain technology creates incredible chemistry, making Renji Hospital the first in its line to probe such innovation. We will be offering more trustworthy, private, secured service," said Sun Yun, the director of the Center for Reproductive Medicine at Renji Hospital.

"We continue to see an increase in opportunities in our partnership with Renji Hospital, thanks to our unique approach of 'blockchain + data quality assurance' model alongside key strategic partner DNV," VeChain Co-founder and CEO Sunny Lu also stated.

