APAC
Privacy & Security

Patient info released to media outlets after Waikato DHB cyberattack

The Privacy Commission has warned all DHBs to fix security issues within their systems or face prosecution.
By Thiru Gunasegaran
May 27, 2021
03:50 AM

Photo by kiwinz/Flickr

Yesterday, hackers who launched a cyberattack on Waikato District Health Board's system released patient information to several media outlets, including the NZ Herald.

"We are aware that the media have received what appears to be personal and patient information from Waikato DHB information systems," the hospital group said in an update.

The media agencies refused to divulge the information publicly and have turned it over to the police.

Since then, Waikato DHB has set up a 24/7 privacy helpline, which has taken 34 calls as of today.  

WHY IT MATTERS

In a separate statement, Privacy Commissioner John Edwards said he expects Waikato DHB to "notify and offer support to the individuals identified in that information without delay".

"We would also expect that the DHB would be actively monitoring for potential host sites on the Dark Web or elsewhere," he added.

The commissioner also reminded all DHBs to address any security flaw identified in the Health Ministry's audit of health IT systems last year. "If we find that any DHB does not have adequate security, we may issue compliance notices under the Privacy Act 2020, and if necessary, follow up with prosecutions,” he warned.

The National Cyber Security Centre, Government Communications Security Bureau, the Privacy Commission and NZ Police are all currently involved in the cybersecurity case.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

On 18 May, Waikato DHB suffered a full outage of its information service system after getting hit by a cyberattack. The hack may have initially come via an email attachment, it said.

The hospital group has since enforced full manual processes across its network, while it continues to resolve its backlog of deferred treatments.

"Acute surgeries are progressing and planned elective surgeries have continued where they can be done safely. Many of our clinics are still open," it said.

Waikato DHB has collaborated with Te Aho o Te Kahu or the Cancer Control Agency and the Radiation Oncology Working Group to ensure uninterrupted treatment for approximately 70 cancer patients. The hospital group provides the second-largest radiation oncology service in New Zealand.

In the Wednesday update, it said 18 of the most clinically prioritised patients were brought to either the Kathleen Kilgour Centre in Tauranga or the Bowen Icon Cancer Centre in Wellington. "The rest are in the process of being seen either this week or the following week," it added.

ON THE RECORD

"Waikato DHB apologises to our patients for the inconvenience caused by this disruption and appreciate their cooperation and understanding. We acknowledge the additional distress and concern for patients and their whānau at this time," the hospital group said.

Topics: 
Privacy & Security

More regional news

New Zealand sets budget to introduce new health information platform

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 27, 2021

Telemedicine provider reports high teleconsultation uptake in the Philippines

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 26, 2021
Medical equipment on a shelf.

Indian cloud-based supply chain platform Aknamed buys pharma distributor Vardhman

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 24, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Medical equipment on a shelf.
Indian cloud-based supply chain platform Aknamed buys pharma distributor Vardhman

Most Read

WHO warns about fake COVID-19 vaccines on the dark web
Akamai, Salesforce launch tool for mass COVID-19 vaccine registrations
Data risk report shows healthcare worker has access to 31,000 sensitive files on first day of work
Ramped-up vaccine rollouts present new security risks
Health system IT specialist pleads guilty to stealing colleagues' personal info
VCI member orgs plan verifiable COVID-19 vaccine credentials next month

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Mike Oren, Xerox's VP of Enterprise Consulting Services
Enhancing the patient journey and experience
nurses huddling
Emerging tech can mitigate nurse burnout, staffing shortages
Dr. Maulik Majmudar
What the future of healthcare in the home will look like
Vocera CEO Brent D. Lang and CMO Dr. Bridget Duffy and UCLA Hospital System CEO Johnese Spisso
CEO Coalition redefining workforce safety in healthcare

More Stories

Juno Health, CQC, COVID-19
Paediatrician app criticised for operating without CQC...
A hand on a keyboard in a darkened room
Scripps CEO says attack was ransomware
Full coverage: HIMSS21 & Health 2.0 European Health Conference
HIMSS21 European Health Conference
Going Dutch: The Netherlands is taking to the digital health stage at #HIMSS21Europe
A senior patient talking on a cell phone
House reps seek to permanently safeguard audio-only telehealth coverage
Community Hospital North Community Health Network
Community Health adds $3.1M to annual revenue with patient engagement tech
One hand rests on a laptop keyboard while the other holds a phone
Zocdoc says programming errors led to patient information exposure
Dr. Maulik Majmudar
What the future of healthcare in the home will look like