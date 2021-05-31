Okinawa City appoints SAP Japan, Qualtrics for vaccine deployment

Enterprise application software provider SAP Japan announced last week that it will be managing the vaccination of thousands of Okinawa City residents together with experience management company Qualtrics.

The Vaccine Collaboration Hub (VCH), a vaccination support platform provided by SAP, will incorporate Qualtrics’ solutions to aid in the logistical aspects of vaccination.

The platform has been used in Okinawa City since early May for numerous COVID-19 vaccination processes. This includes making appointments, verifying a person's identity at the vaccination site, managing vaccination records, scheduling second vaccinations, and monitoring any adverse reactions.

WHY IT MATTERS

The rollout of the support platform for Okinawa comes alongside news of an expanded state of emergency in the prefecture. The number of COVID-19 cases logged has also been hitting record highs, with 335 new cases on 29 May alone.

The inoculation campaign has also been slow across the country, with only 4.1% of the country’s population having been vaccinated so far. The use of the VCH will coincide with Japan’s approval of two more coronavirus vaccines.

All appointments will be managed on the platform, which will enable the city to secure the necessary manpower to accommodate vaccination volumes daily.

The VCH will also compile feedback from residents about their vaccination experience. Results will be used to refine processes for future operations, improving appointments, wait times, in-venue guidance, and other issues.

THE LARGER TREND

Across the globe, the expertise of software companies has been leveraged to enhance vaccine distribution and administration.

In March, Akamai and Salesforce launched a tool to help scale the online distribution of COVID-19 vaccines by enhancing the registration and signup process when websites are strained from high demand.

Google Cloud has used its Intelligent Vaccine Impact technology to implement state-wide registration systems in five states, allowing a focus on state-run public health clinics and facilities.

A new and improved vaccine management tool was released by Microsoft in March, after weeks of technical glitches in New Jersey and Washington.