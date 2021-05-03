APAC
Pharmacy

New e-prescription registry goes live in Australia

My Script List was first rolled out in Tasmania and will be introduced in other states and territories by the end of May.
By Thiru Gunasegaran
May 03, 2021
05:11 AM

Photo by Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Fred IT, an IT solutions provider for the pharmacy industry, has recently launched its active script list that combines a patient's prescriptions in one digital list. It was developed in partnership with two prescription exchange services, eRx Script Exchange and MediSecure.

The Health department-conformant My Script List was first rolled out in pharmacies in Tasmania. It will be introduced in other states and territories by end May.

WHAT IT DOES

My Script List provides pharmacies with a complete list of all patients' current prescriptions and repeats. The registry combines a patient's e-prescriptions in one digital list, removing the need for prescription tokens.

Doctors and pharmacists may enrol patients for the My Script List service through an assisted registration process, and request access to view a patient’s list. Patients can then choose which doctors and pharmacies have access to their prescription list. They can also view the list themselves using a medication management app.

WHY IT MATTERS

According to Fred IT, My Script List aids pharmacists in helping their patients to identify their correct e-prescriptions, removing concerns about losing prescriptions.

"This helps us to reduce the pressure that patients experience, as they no longer need to worry about remembering their scripts or sorting through tokens on their phone," said Joseph O’Malley, director of pharmacists group Pharmaceutical Defence.

With the digital list, there is no need to keep scripts on file, making it "easier to manage than printing and filling paper prescriptions", O’Malley added.

THE LARGER TREND

Australia launched e-prescriptions in May last year with the digital token method – doctors sending e-prescriptions to a patient's email or phone. After six months, over 6.5 million e-prescriptions were made with 4.2 million dispensed. About 17,000 doctors have created e-prescriptions, while nearly 5,500 pharmacies have dispensed them.

Fred IT has announced that it is getting ready to launch a WhatsApp-powered messaging solution for patients using My Script List, which will increase flexibility in how they order and manage prescriptions from their local pharmacies.

The IT firm is also partnering with several medication management apps, including MedAdvisor, Medmate and myPharmacyLink, to allow patients to access and view their My Script List.

ON THE RECORD

“My Script List will substantially reduce the administrative burden associated with managing and dispensing prescriptions," said Fred IT CEO Paul Naismith.

"This is extremely important for pharmacies that are supporting patients with multiple prescriptions and chronic health conditions. It means that pharmacists can therefore spend time where they need to – supporting the health care needs of their patients," he added.

Topics: 
Pharmacy

More regional news

BlueCity gets license to launch internet hospital for men's health in China

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
April 30, 2021
Screenshots of the ëlarm app.

New Zealand tests app detecting early signs of COVID-19 on border workers

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
April 29, 2021
A group of medical professionals involved in a discussion.

AIDH targets workforce reform across network

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
April 26, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A pharmacist looking at medicine.
New e-prescription registry goes live in Australia

Most Read

VA to undertake strategic review of EHR modernization program
RFID tech helps Reading Hospital boost volume of COVID-19 vaccinations
Akamai, Salesforce launch tool for mass COVID-19 vaccine registrations
Cerner closes its Kantar Health acquisition, sets sights on life sciences
AI-powered precision drug dosing can boost outcomes and cost efficiency
How specialty prescription apps are expanding into other services

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
April's big M&As, racism in healthcare, hackers exploiting COVID-19, more
Assaf Halevy, CEO and founder of 2bPrecise
Telegenomics gives physicians precision insights into care remotely
Top Stories April 30, 2021
Coalition pushes for national patient ID plan; Biden addresses healthcare costs
National Coordinator Micky Tripathi
ONC chief Micky Tripathi on where interoperability goes from here

More Stories

Intermountain uses AI, synthetic data to improve chronic kidney disease care
The Capitol Building
CONNECT for Health Act reintroduced, would expand telehealth access
Top Stories April 30, 2021
Coalition pushes for national patient ID plan; Biden addresses healthcare costs
PainChek, NHS
Roundup: Sir Simon Stevens to step down as head of NHS, Leeds Hospital goes live with Agfa Enterprise Imaging and more briefs
BlueCity gets license to launch internet hospital for...
A doctor on a computer looking at a patient's electronic health record
Columbia researchers develop kidney disease-spotting algorithm
National Coordinator Micky Tripathi
ONC chief Micky Tripathi on where interoperability goes from here
Sanford Health building complex
Sanford Health builds EHR templates in Epic to eliminate note bloat