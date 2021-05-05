APAC
Workforce

New app automates renewal of Australian healthcare professionals’ Ahpra registrations

Avant’s healthcare management platform also alerts practitioners about their registration status.
By Thiru Gunasegaran
May 05, 2021
06:33 AM

Credit: Avant

Healthcare management platform PracticeHub by Avant has offered a new app that automates the renewal of healthcare practitioners’ registration with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra).

WHAT IT DOES

The Ahpra Alerts app, which works in the background of the PracticeHub system, sychronises with the regulatory agency’s database, enabling healthcare organisations to check on their staffs' registration statuses. It also sends notifications to their staff about their registrations.

The app automates information collection from the 15 health and medical boards overseeing the registrations of health workers, including doctors, allied health professionals and nurses. Ahpra registrations are renewed yearly before September 30.

Those who wish to leverage the app will have to pay a one-time setup fee. It can also be added to the PracticeHub Core software for current subscribers. 

PracticeHub’s platform is currently being used in over 900 medical organisations across Australia. 

WHY IT MATTERS

"The new app streamlines what is currently a very manual and error-prone exercise," Avant’s Technology in Practice CEO Martin Edwards said in a statement.

PracticeHub says its automated registration renewal feature reduces the administration burden for practice staff and reduces compliance risks which may arise as a result of registration lapses.

"Healthcare organisations have an obligation to ensure their practitioners are appropriately registered. By automating this process, our Ahpra Alerts app ensures organisations keep on top of their practitioners’ registration status throughout the year, not just annually at renewal, which has been the only practical solution for many organisations until now," Edwards added.

THE LARGER TREND

The app release comes after PracticeHub introduced an app that manages doctors’ annual certificates of insurance, which ultimately helps reduce organisations’ medico-legal risks from manually collecting COIs. Using the COI app, a doctor can save time by opting in to automate the collection and validation of their certificate of insurance, uploading it directly to their own records.

ON THE RECORD

“Using the app within our PracticeHub system not only increases efficiency, it makes medical practice and its management safer for practitioners, practices and, importantly, patients,” Edwards said.

Topics: 
Workforce

More regional news

Singapore's CGH, SUTD create bleeding detection device

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 03, 2021
A pharmacist looking at medicine.

New e-prescription registry goes live in Australia

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 03, 2021

BlueCity gets license to launch internet hospital for men's health in China

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
April 30, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Singapore's CGH, SUTD create bleeding detection device

Most Read

Matthew Gould denies speculation that NHSX is disappearing
Two major telehealth orgs team up to expand virtual care training
What does the 'after COVID-19' business look like? IT leaders weigh in
Optimized EHR flowsheets found to reduce clinician burden, burnout
CareCentrix files corporate espionage lawsuit against Signify Health
Executives rate provider burnout as a disrupting force in healthcare

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Philips CMO Dr. Atul Gupta
COVID-19 is catalyst for innovation in delivery of care
HIMSS Media top stories
April's big M&As, racism in healthcare, hackers exploiting COVID-19, more
Assaf Halevy, CEO and founder of 2bPrecise
Telegenomics gives physicians precision insights into care remotely
Top Stories April 30, 2021
Coalition pushes for national patient ID plan; Biden addresses healthcare costs

More Stories

Computer with AI algorithm
CMS names ClosedLoop.ai winner AI Health Outcomes Challenge
A person texting next to a bicycle
Biden administration rolls out COVID-19 vaccine text-line
Jessica Sweeney-Platt athenahealth telehealth
What a year's worth of telehealth data from athenahealth can teach us
A patient speaks with a nurse via telehealth
Telehealth can increase nurse workloads, study shows
Skip Rollins, CIO, Freeman Health IoT cybersecurity
CIO offers a primer on using AI and machine learning to secure IoT devices
Assaf Halevy, CEO and founder of 2bPrecise
Telegenomics gives physicians precision insights into care remotely
A pharmacist looking at medicine.
New e-prescription registry goes live in Australia
Vocera to buy PatientSafe Solutions, with eye toward small and midsize hospitals