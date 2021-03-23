APAC
Population Health

Majority of respondents anticipate receiving vaccine in a survey by The CareSide

69% of respondents indicated that they expect to receive the vaccine once it is approved and made available.
By Roy Chiang
March 23, 2021
10:21 AM
Person being vaccinated.

Person being vaccinated. (Credit: Gustavo Fring/Pexels)

A study conducted in December 2020 by TheCareSide, a home healthcare provider in Australia, found that a majority of the respondents anticipated receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The survey saw 1122 Australians being interviewed to find out more about acceptance levels of the COVID-19 vaccine among the general public in Australia, with 69% of them interested in getting vaccinated.

“Our research suggests the country is in a strong position as the vaccines roll out. The overwhelming majority of Australians plan to get vaccinated and believe the national government has done a good job of managing the pandemic so far. This is good news for the whole country, but especially for the elderly and other vulnerable groups. The government's ongoing communication strategy will be critical to ensure that there's trust in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines,” said Gareth Mahon, CEO of CareSide.

Why it matters:

The elderly expressed the most interest in getting inoculated, with more than three out of four of them planning to do so. Young adults aged between 18 and 39 also demonstrated similar levels of interest, with 71% of them planning to receive the vaccine. For respondents aged 40-64 years old, the results indicated that only 57% of them wanted to receive the vaccine.

In addition to the Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines which have been officially approved for use in Australia in February 2021, ten other vaccines have also been approved globally. Australia has also fared relatively well in comparison to the majority of other developed countries, with only 29,000 diagnosed cases and 900 deaths in total so far.

79% of the participants also felt that the steps taken by the Australian government were effective in the handling of the COVID-19 situation. This sentiment was similar across all the ages groups – with 79% of those aged 18-39, 80% of those aged 40-64 and 73% of those 65 and older in agreement.

The Larger Trend:

In a poll conducted by the University of Michigan during the final months of 2020, the results showed that nearly half of the older adults indicated that they were unsure about receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. However, in a subsequent poll, there was a huge shift in their attitudes, with 71% of respondents aged 50 and above indicating that they are willing to be inoculated. The results are consistent with the survey conducted by The CareSide, with older persons being more receptive to the vaccine as they are the most vulnerable to it.

On the record:

“Overcoming a global pandemic is as once in a generation challenge. It requires leadership at the macro level from the Australian government and international organizations like the WHO. But that alone isn't enough. It necessitates a community-wide effort from schools, local businesses, and volunteers. We all play a role – Australians have committed to prioritizing each others’ well-being over the last year,” said Gareth.

Topics: 
Population Health

More regional news

Transforming the future of care through personalised healthcare

By
Roy Chiang
March 10, 2021

New standard established in Singapore for verification of COVID-19 test results across borders

By
Roy Chiang
March 08, 2021

Credit: Pexels

Thailand announces plans for human trials after developing its second COVID-19 vaccine

By
Roy Chiang
February 23, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Person being vaccinated.

Person being vaccinated. (Credit: Gustavo Fring/Pexels)
Majority of respondents anticipate receiving vaccine in a survey by The CareSide

Most Read

U.S. lawmakers reintroduce House bill safeguarding access to telehealth
Shore Quality Partners earns millions in Medicare ACO bonuses with pop health platform
For next steps on telehealth, look to the states
UK to share genomics expertise to identify COVID-19 variants
UK tech company launches global COVID and vaccination passport
Experts share 2021 digital health predictions

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Gerry Blass, CEO of ComplyAssistant
Examining the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices Law
Sponsored by
Greg Benton and Craig Schlusberg, ERP practice leaders at The Chartis Group
Keys to avoiding ERP implementation pitfalls
HIMSS Media top stories
Amazon expanding telehealth services nationwide; Doctor on Demand, Grand Rounds merge
Sponsored by
Fortinet Field CISO Troy Ament
How organizations can remain secure during digital transformations

More Stories

Chad Hartmann TRU Community Care telehealth RPM

Chad Hartmann, director of access and palliative services at TRU Community Care in Lafayette, Colorado. (Credit: TRU Community Care)

Tablet-based RPM keeps TRU Community Care patients and caregivers happy
A person gives a vaccine to an adult

(Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

How Google Cloud has been helping states with their COVID-19 vaccinations
telehealth, Europe, Frost & Sullivan

Credit: Photo by Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

AI and cloud to empower the European telehealth market, says Frost & Sullivan analysis
teledermatology, NHS

Credit: Aekkarak Thongjiew/EyeEm/Getty Images

NHSX receives £5m funding boost for teledermatology services
Transcarent CEO Glen Tullman (Photo courtesy Transcarent)

Transcarent CEO Glen Tullman (Photo courtesy Transcarent)

Transcarent looks to overhaul self-insured market
Telehealth appointment

Photo by Aekkarak Thongjiew/EyeEm/Getty Images

Amazon Care's nationwide telehealth expansion 'may be bigger than the sum of the parts,' says firm
A person on their phone

Photo: Porapak Apichodilok from Pexels

California breach highlights contact tracing data vulnerabilities
Greg Benton and Craig Schlusberg, ERP practice leaders at The Chartis Group
Keys to avoiding ERP implementation pitfalls