Impelsys spins off, rebrands healthcare learning platform

Impelsys, a developer of digital platforms for e-books and learning management systems based in India, has announced that it is spinning off its healthcare venture iPC Health into a separate entity that is now called MedLern.

WHAT IT DOES

Launched in January 2020, MedLern is a comprehensive learning, training and skill development platform for hospitals and healthcare professionals. It also offers a learning management system to help hospitals in streamlining their compliance training, recruitment, assessment and onboarding cycles.

The platform is already used by 30,000 healthcare professionals and more than 130 hospitals, including CloudNine, KIMSHEALTH, Yenepoya Hospitals, Meitra Hospital, MS Ramaiah, Sparsh and Dr. Mehta’s Children Hospital.

WHY IT MATTERS

MedLern aims to help in augmenting the number of skilled healthcare staff in India. A 2019 research article published in The BMJ found that the country's health workforce, especially in rural areas and the eastern states, does not meet the minimum threshold of 22.8 per 10,000 population. There are about 20.6 doctors, nurses and midwives for every 10,000 patients. It also found that a quarter of health professionals do not have the necessary qualifications set by professional councils.

THE LARGER TREND

Impelsys has also appointed Deepak Sharma as chief executive officer of the rebranded entity.

In April, MedLern formalised a partnership with RCNi, a unit of Royal College of Nursing UK, to provide Continuing Professional Development Certificate programmes to Indian hospitals.

ON THE RECORD

"Our digital platform is helping hospitals and healthcare workers stay battle-ready… It’s time that our frontline warriors had the best knowledge tools at their disposal to deliver a global standard of care. We want to do our bit to alleviate the dire shortage of skilled healthcare staff in our country," Sharma said.