APAC
Telehealth

Doctors provide free telehealth services for COVID-19 patients in India

The services are being provided to keep mild cases out of emergency rooms.
By Thiru Gunasegaran
May 21, 2021
04:02 AM

Photo by insta_photos/Shutterstock

Volunteer doctors from the US-based American Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin and Hindu faith-based group Sewa International have been offering teleconsultations and medical advice to COVID-19 patients in India via the eGlobalDoctors platform.

WHAT THEY DO

Over 100 volunteer physicians from both AAPI and Sewa International have joined its platform, according to eGlobalDoctors Chairman Dr Sreeni Gangasani. The healthcare website, which registered at least 2,000 COVID-19 patients, has been visited more than 100,000 times since the start of May. About 500 patients have already received medical counselling.

Sewa International's team of volunteers is helping to match patients to doctors who speak the same language and placing them into virtual consultation rooms. They are also helping to connect patients who do not have video access and access to the internet.

"Sewa's work on the ground is streamlining the process by reaching the people who are most in need – even those from smaller, rural areas," Dr Gangasani said.

The free teleconsultations began on WhatsApp groups and Zoom webinars before moving to the eGlobalDoctors platform, where over a thousand patients are being attended to each day, according to Dr Anupama Gotimukala, president-elect of AAPI.

WHY THIS MATTERS

India is currently facing an overwhelming second wave of COVID-19 infections which started in April. In that month, it logged 300,000 cases each day in a week.

As of late, the country recorded more than 25 million infections, the second-highest globally, and over 275,000 deaths. So far, about 3% or about 182 million of India's 1.36 billion population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Our World In Data.

Based on the analysis of India's policy think tank NITI Aayog, the country is lacking medical equipment, such as test kits, PPE, masks and ventilators. There is also an ongoing shortage of emergency healthcare infrastructure and professionals: there is only one attending physician for every 1,445 patients, 0.7 beds for every 1,000 people and 40,000 ventilators for its whole population.  

"Our objective is to keep patients with mild symptoms out of the ER and identify those who need to go to the hospital sooner," said Dr Prasad Garimella of Sewa International. The group is also helping lessen hospital burden by minimising panic and dispelling misinformation about the pandemic.

THE LARGER TREND

This month, Google, in partnership with India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, launched a search tool to locate testing centres, hospital resources and vaccination sites around the country. The company also said it is trying out a new feature that allows people to share available hospital beds and medical oxygen.

Fellow tech company Facebook has also partnered with the Indian government to help launch a vaccine finder tool.

Topics: 
Telehealth

More regional news

How Australia's aged care sector can improve digital health adoption at home

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 20, 2021

Patients first: Malaysia's digital health transformation

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 18, 2021

Impelsys spins off, rebrands healthcare learning platform

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 18, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Doctors provide free telehealth services for COVID-19 patients in India

Most Read

AI and cloud to empower the European telehealth market, says Frost & Sullivan analysis
Tablet-based RPM keeps TRU Community Care patients and caregivers happy
University of Cincinnati researchers invent new telehealth drone
How health systems should be preparing now for the future of hospital at home
Most pediatricians believe telehealth is here to stay
Christ Health Center keeps schools open with telehealth

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
Scripps cyberattack causes outage; 6 drugmakers in violation of 340B statute
Sponsored by
Brian Wynne, vice president of NRC Health
The benefits of human understanding
Wynter Deagle, partner at Troutman Pepper
What are the legal responsibilities of victims of a ransomware attack?
11 Health Director Justine Seres
Patients must be at the forefront of innovation

More Stories

EMRAM, Kuwait, Aruba
Kuwait’s Al Amiri Hospital partners with Aruba to...
How Australia's aged care sector can improve...
A pharmacist reaches for a drug
Report finds 10% of pharma manufacturers at high risk for ransomware
Derek Baird of Sensyne Health, AI
How AI can truly advance healthcare and research, and where it's gone wrong
11 Health Director Justine Seres
Patients must be at the forefront of innovation
Klara system telehealth
Mobile patient communication and telehealth tool helps transform Indiana Hernia Center
A patient using a tablet
MITRE proposes digital health strategy focused on equity, individual empowerment
clinician burnout
Technology must meet clinician needs to manage burnout