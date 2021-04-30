APAC
Population Health

BlueCity gets license to launch internet hospital for men's health in China

The company says this will be the first men's health-focused internet hospital in China.
By Thiru Gunasegaran
April 30, 2021
05:50 AM

Credit: BlueCity

New York-listed BlueCity, the developer of Chinese LGBTQ+ dating app Blued, has obtained a license to launch an internet hospital in China focusing on men's healthcare.

WHAT THEY DO

He Health, the company's healthcare platform for men, started promoting men's health and HIV prevention awareness in 2019. Since then, it expanded its services to the field of men's daily wellness.

WHY IT MATTERS

In terms of health access, the company notes in a statement that Chinese men usually encounter issues like insufficient privacy protection, limited drug purchasing channels, and limited awareness about sexual health.

He Health said that it intends to resolve these issues by integrating "internet hospitals, offline chain pharmacies and drug batches, as well as health management platforms, focusing on HIV testing and prevention, sexual health, chronic disease management, and healthcare".

With the license, He Health mentioned that it can also bring in "renowned doctors from relevant fields on to the platform to interact with clients rather than relying on a whole host of third parties".

THE LARGER TREND

According to a medical research journal, the internet hospital is an internet medical platform combining online and offline access for medical institutions to provide a variety of telehealth services directly to patients. China's first internet hospital opened in Guangdong province in 2014. Five years later, the number of registered internet hospitals across the country rose to 130. 

In August 2019, Ping An Good Doctor, a healthcare ecosystem platform, launched its Private Doctor service under an internet hospital model. It established partnerships with 29 hospitals to offer services, including round-the-clock online consultation; offline clinical arrangement; health management; and chronic disease management. A month later, it collaborated with the government of Guangxi to expand its platform to the region.

According to a report by business consulting firm Frost and Sullivan, the men's health and healthcare market in China may reach $15.2 billion in value by 2025, while its markets for online health consultations as well online prescription and pharmacy will to grow to $80.3 billion.

ON THE RECORD

"We're delighted to open up what will be China's first Internet hospital focused on men's health, tapping into a budding sector that we view as a key driver in the brand's next phase of growth," said BlueCity founder and CEO Baoli Ma.

Topics: 
Population Health

More regional news

Screenshots of the ëlarm app.

New Zealand tests app detecting early signs of COVID-19 on border workers

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
April 29, 2021
A group of medical professionals involved in a discussion.

AIDH targets workforce reform across network

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
April 26, 2021
Screenshot of the Digital Maturity Series webinar participants.

Taiwan’s advancement in digital health: From EMRAM Stage 6 to 7

By
Roy Chiang
April 23, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
BlueCity gets license to launch internet hospital for men's health in China

Most Read

In telehealth hearing, House committee weighs access against cost
Expansion of remote tech can help safeguard care for people with disabilities
Epic faces internal criticism over handling of diversity issues
Health organisations welcome draft decision to allow data flow between the EU and UK post-Brexit
Medical groups urge racial data collection efforts for COVID-19 vaccinations
Swiss consultancy foresees digital pathology and patient portals as major investment priorities in Switzerland and Germany

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Top Stories April 30, 2021
Coalition pushes for national patient ID plan; Biden addresses healthcare costs
National Coordinator Micky Tripathi
ONC chief Micky Tripathi on where interoperability goes from here
Sponsored by
Antoinette Thomas, chief patient experience officer for Microsoft Health and Life Sciences
Overcoming obstacles to a full-scale digital transformation
Christine Czerniak, technical officer of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme
WHO: Sharing data strengthens national data platforms

More Stories

Screenshots of the ëlarm app.
New Zealand tests app detecting early signs of COVID-19...
A pharmacist looks at shelving
Cardinal Health announces new platform to improve drug adherence
Mike Morgan of Updox, virtual care
Telemedicine can lead to more profitable practices post-pandemic
A person wearing military fatigues hugs a child.
Department of Defense expands Cerner EHR implementation to 10,000 more providers
Punit Soni Suki AI health IT
How to help C-suite leaders and clinicians trust artificial intelligence
AI, data, genomics, cancer, NHS
New algorithm could help personalise cancer therapies
Christine Czerniak, technical officer of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme
WHO: Sharing data strengthens national data platforms
cybercrimes, cyberattack
Defending healthcare systems from the rise of targeted cyberattacks