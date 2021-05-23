APAC
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Australia's Alfred Health taps 3M for CDI, coding system

The system will be integrated with its Cerner EMR system to fix inefficiencies.
By Thiru Gunasegaran
May 23, 2021
11:24 PM

Credit: Alfred Health

Victoria-based Alfred Health has selected 3M's clinical documentation integrity and computer-assisted coding system to improve documentation and streamline processes.  

WHY IT MATTERS

Alfred Health will use the 3M 360 Encompass System to integrate and automate CDI, medical records clinical coding and performance monitoring across all its facilities. 3M's CDI and coding system is currently used by over 2,000 healthcare organisations across the US, Canada and Europe.

The technology will enable the hospital to improve, query and monitor documentation for optimal coded data, "increasing coding productivity, appropriate diagnosis-related group capture and reimbursement and actionable data to support the improvement of patient outcomes", 3M said in a statement.

The CDI and coding system will also be integrated with Alfred Health's Cerner EMR record system to fix the inefficiencies of having multiple coding, documentation query workflows and additional costs and burden of disconnected systems.

According to 3M, its solution promotes the complete capture of patient complexity in clinical documentation and coding "to accurately reflect case-mix and significantly reduce the time and resources needed to effectively collaborate across multiple workstreams."

"With 3M Codefinder as its foundation, 3M 360 Encompass System incorporates all of the current Australian ICD-10-AM/ACHI/ACS coding content, rules and functionality that have been developed with customers' input over the past 30 years," the company said.

Besides the 360 Encompass System, 3M will also deploy its Business Process Advisory Service, a computer-assisted physician documentation solution called 3MTM CDI EngageTM, along with the 3MTM Advanced CDI Program, a CDI consulting and education programme.

THE LARGER TREND

In March, US-based Michigan Medicine contracted 3M to improve its clinical electronic health record documentation. The suite of AI-powered solutions, including the 360 Encompass System, is being integrated across its three hospitals and 125 clinical systems.

The next month saw 3M launching a new platform to enable healthcare providers and payers to prioritise care for high-risk populations. The company said in a statement that the platform combines clinical, social and population health data to create a complete picture of patient health.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

More regional news

Medical equipment on a shelf.

Indian cloud-based supply chain platform Aknamed buys pharma distributor Vardhman

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 24, 2021

Waikato DHB making 'good progress' in bringing systems back online, says Chief Executive

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 24, 2021

Improving healthcare by better managing unstructured content

By
Thiru Gunasegaran
May 23, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Waikato DHB making 'good progress' in bringing systems back online, says Chief Executive

Most Read

Epic and Humana enter 'next phase' of their connectivity collaboration
When the next storm hits, telehealth could be a lifesaver
CIOs at children's hospitals share lessons from a year of turmoil
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hires new CIO
ONC's top goals: Interoperability, alignment and equity
Allscripts CEO talks EHR innovation, AI and the cloud

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sherpaa founder and CEO Jay Parkinson
Virtual care: Telehealth must be more than just video visits
VisualDx's Dr. Art Papier and Dr. Nada Elbuluk
VisualDx's Project Impact addresses health inequities
Sponsored by
Christian Patrick, VP of clinical decisions at EBSCO
Getting patients to open the digital front door
HIMSS Media top stories
Scripps cyberattack causes outage; 6 drugmakers in violation of 340B statute

More Stories

Australia's Alfred Health taps 3M for CDI, coding...
Improving healthcare by better managing unstructured...
Business meeting
If you are going to raise money, know what it's for, says digital health consultant
A patient speaking to a doctor on telehealth
KLAS: Teladoc, Epic report widest breadth of telehealth capabilities
Christian Patrick, VP of clinical decisions at EBSCO
Getting patients to open the digital front door
Hands on a keyboard
Scripps Health slowly coming back online, 3 weeks after attack
The Johns Hopkins Hospital
How IT leaders are reimagining and repurposing technologies to handle new challenges
Abu Dhabi DoH, covid-19
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health resumes international...