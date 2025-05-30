ANZ
Tasmania enters 'Bluegum' phase of digital health transformation and more briefs

Also, the Victorian government has announced over $280 million in funding to make its virtual emergency department permanent.
By Adam Ang
May 30, 2025
02:37 AM

Photo: Steve Debenport/Getty Images

Tasmania picks Epic for statewide EMR 

Epic Systems has been chosen to provide Tasmania's statewide EMR system.

Negotiations are currently underway, according to the Tasmanian Department of Health, with the project expected to begin by May 2026. 

This contract marks the second stage – called "Bluegum," named after the state's floral emblem – of Tasmania's 10-year digital health transformation strategy. Began in 2022, the A$476 million ($306 million) strategy has made the necessary digital infrastructure upgrades and expanded wireless internet connectivity, especially in rural and remote health settings, over the past two years. This includes the launch of a new clinical alert system in November, which digitises and enables the near real-time updating of patient alert information.

Besides setting up the statewide EMR system, key outputs of the Bluegum stage will include a modern ambulance electronic patient care record, integrated clinical systems, health information portals, enhanced information sharing across care settings, and improved patient flow, scheduling, and demand management. 

$3M for surgical robot installation at Launceston General Hospital 

The Tasmanian government has also announced A$4.7 million ($3 million) in funding to deliver a surgical robot to Launceston General Hospital "in the coming months."

The robot will perform urological, gynaecological, and other precision procedures, according to Tasmania Health Minister Jacquie Petrusma. 

"Importantly, the robot will support improved clinical outcomes for patients, shorter recovery times and reduced length of hospital stay, which in turn will support improved bed access, patient flow and reducing surgical waits," she said in a media release. 

Victoria virtual ED to triple in capacity

The Victorian government has earmarked A$437 million (over $280 million) in its 2025 budget to make the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department (VVED) permanent. 

With this funding, the VVED would take on around 1,750 calls each day by 2028, increasing its capacity by three times from over 600 currently. The state government first announced its commitment to raise the virtual ED's capacity in March last year. 

It would also take on more direct referrals for 24/7 urgent care from aged care, paramedics, primary health networks, and nurses on call. 

Operated by Northern Health, the virtual ED has helped eight in 10 patients avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital by providing clinical assessments, medical advice, treatment, and referrals since 2022.

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Medical Devices, Telehealth

