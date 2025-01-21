ANZ
NZ gov't reshuffle prioritises health in 2025

Transport minister will lead health to deliver on priorities.
By Adam Ang
January 21, 2025
06:34 PM

Photo: Simeon Brown/LinkedIn

New Zealand Transport Minister Simeon Brown is taking over health from Dr Shane Reti following a government reshuffle.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced the appointment of Brown to lead Health as it marks 2025 a year when health is a "priority area."

"[I have] heard Kiwis’ concerns that they expect to see even more progress – ensuring they can access the care they need, when they need it. To deliver on that expectation, I have decided Simeon Brown will become Minister of Health," the prime minister said.

"I absolutely respect his decision, and I will ensure a constructive transition to Minister Brown," Dr Reti, who is New Zealand's first Maori health minister, said about the Cabinet reshuffle in a Facebook post. Dr Reti will now hold portfolios in universities and the science sector.

In a LinkedIn post, Brown said his "absolute priority" will be "ensuring timely, quality healthcare for all New Zealanders." 

"New Zealanders rightfully expect access to timely, quality healthcare—whether it’s getting the surgeries they need, seeing a GP without long waits, or relying on a health system that meets their needs. My focus as minister is on ensuring these expectations are met, and addressing these issues will remain my priority," explained Brown, whose positions in transport, energy, and the local government are now handed to other ministers.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Dealing with challenges in healthcare delivery, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) had to take out some funding for digital and data, which sector advocates fear would undermine digital transformation progress over the past few years. It started with the recall of some NZ$330 million in funding for digital health initiatives, including the Hira project which has since been paused. Funding for some free telehealth services was also cut. Further NZ$100 million was planned to be pulled from other data and digital projects. As part of cost-cutting measures, the government also contemplated letting go of a third of data and digital jobs in public health.  

"The ongoing underinvestment in digital health technologies is concerning... the actions taken over the last eight months appear to undermine the progress made in the past five years," said Digital Health Association chief executive Ryl Jensen in a statement. "We look forward to working with Simeon Brown and the government to highlight the critical importance of digital health and advocate for solutions to address the current situation."

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Population Health, Workforce

