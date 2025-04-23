ANZ
Interoperability

NZ awards first contract for $2M shared digital health record project

The new health records system is targeted for go-live by mid-year.
By Adam Ang
April 23, 2025
06:29 PM

Photo: Westend61/zerocreatives/Getty Images

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand has awarded a contract to enable interoperability of the upcoming Shared Digital Health Record system.

The organisation seeks to consolidate clinicians' access to patient information nationwide. 

In an update to Healthcare IT News, the organisation's acting chief information and technology officer Darren Douglass said local IT service and consultancy Middleware New Zealand will provide FHIR expertise, architecture, development, testing, and project management capability for the NZ$4 million ($2 million) project.

Te Whatu Ora is now in talks with health and healthcare organisations to contribute to and integrate with the SDHR.

There will be more procurements to support this, Douglass said, subject to future funding. 

WHY IT MATTERS

New Zealand has adopted FHIR, along with SNOMED-CT and International Patient Summary, as the primary standard for electronic health information exchange. Te Whatu Ora takes a FHIR-first policy, requiring its adoption in health data exchange solutions, including APIs and messaging services. 

The standard, developed by HL7, currently enables the health sector's access to the National Health Index and Health Practitioner Index. It is also adopted for the national digital health program Hira, which features the My Health Record platform and the Digital Services Hub for developers.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The SDHR will initially connect nationally available clinical data and data from existing shared digital health records into a "consistent view." At present, access to existing shared health records, including Health One, Your Health Summary, and TestSafe, is fragmented and inconsistent, while clinicians have yet to have access to patients' health records across the country. Providers participating in the project have the option to leave and return at any time.

One of the first uses of the SDHR, Douglass previously shared, is supporting the 24/7 GP telehealth service, for which a contract to implement has yet to be awarded. "The procurement process for this service is still progressing, and we will update the primary care sector with next steps and timeframes once they are confirmed," said Martin Hefford, director of Te Whatu Ora Living Well. "The service is still on track to be launched later this year," he added.

The SDHR will also have future applications in urgent care facilities and emergency departments.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Interoperability

More regional news

Doctors in a remote online conference

New Zealand's digital investment plan for health underway

By
Adam Ang
April 22, 2025
A doctor checking a patient's record on their digital tablet

SA completes statewide EMR implementation and more briefs

By
Adam Ang
April 18, 2025
A doctor reviewing a patient's chart

Tackling coding workforce shortage in Australia

By
Adam Ang
April 13, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

A doctor reviewing a patient's file on a digital tablet
NZ awards first contract for $2M shared digital health record project

Most Read

Judge blocks Trump orders on halting grants over DEI
Balance patient and staff experiences with data security
VA must accelerate EHR deployments, says Oracle
Latest ANZ investments for AI, rare cancer resource and more briefs
Simplifying the path to digital maturity
InterSystems at HIMSS25: Laser focused on helping clients with genAI

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Telehealth
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Jonathan French, HIMSS_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
The AI policy environment is 'rapidly changing' under the new administration
Darren Batara, Stanford Health Care_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Digital health devices can be improved with nurses' insights
Sponsored by
Teresa Sacchetta, healthcare director at InterSystems Brazil
Technology provides a framework for Brazilian hospitals' regulatory compliance
Dan Shields, Ochsner Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Ochsner Health innovations show better outcomes for chronic care

More Stories

Surya Shenoy, Kaiser Permanente_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
How one HIMSS25 Changemaker puts people before technology
Anika Gardenhire, RN, of Ardent Health on CDIO
Ardent Health's first CDIO, a nurse, on the value of 'human-centric' technology
hands on keyboard
Where rural hospitals can find cybersecurity threat intelligence
Bruno Lempernesse, MDClone_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Data gets more valuable when access is democratized
Samsung Medical Center's medical record issuance system powered by AI
RPA helps Samsung Medical Center reduce records issuance...
Rebecca Coyle, American Immunization Registry Association_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Tracking immunization histories helps guide care decisions
TriHealth on post-acute care collaboration system
TriHealth will save $8M annually with post-acute care collaboration system
Dr. Tamara Sunbul, HIMSS_Dubai skyline Photo by SHansche/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Upcoming Dubai HIMSS Executive Summit puts focus on AI