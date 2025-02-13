ANZ
Privacy & Security

IT breach risk ‘very real’ amid job cuts at Te Whatu Ora: union

Public Service Association has asked the Privacy Commissioner and Employment Relations Authority to keep Te Whatu Ora from dismissing roles in data and digital.
By Adam Ang
February 13, 2025
11:29 PM

Photo: FS Productions/Blend Images/Getty Images

Te Whatu Ora is being taken to the Employment Relations Authority amid its plan to remove a number of positions across the organisation, including many data and digital jobs. 

New Zealand's largest trade union Public Service Association (PSA) lodged this legal action with the ERA. "Health NZ failed to provide workers with adequate reasons for the cuts and to properly listen to them in the rush to deliver the savings the Government demanded," the union claimed. "This litigation is aimed at stopping these rushed and damaging cuts."

PSA said Te Whatu Ora may be violating obligations under collective deals, the Employment Relations Act, and the Te Mauri o Rongo The Health Charter if it proceeds with dismissing around 1,000 positions across Data and Digital Directorate, the National Public Health Service and the Pacific Health Directorate. 

In response, Te Whatu Ora acting CITO Darren Douglass said it already closed the consultation process for its proposed changes to the Digital Services team and will proceed with making final decisions. "All decision documents will be shared with affected staff first. We will update staff in the coming weeks on the timeline for next steps."

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The filing of the ERA complaint follows its request to the Privacy Commissioner a week prior to urgently investigate the organisation's job cuts, which it claims is a "huge gamble with patient privacy and safety."

"We take the privacy of patient information extremely seriously and that will always be a critical consideration for us," Douglass assured.

Te Whatu Ora has been cost-cutting since last year to stabilise its finances. It includes diverting funds from IT projects, such as Hira, to frontline services and planning to lay off jobs

The organisation has also eased on IT implementations as costs to maintain over 4,000 legacy applications and systems mounted. "The Government is on notice that Health NZ’s IT systems are already under huge pressure and that the directorate is understaffed. The risk of cyber security breaches is very real as the Waikato Hospital ransomware attack in 2021 showed," PSA emphasised. 

In its investigation request to the Privacy Commissioner, the union said "a reduction in IT support will result in legacy issues remaining unaddressed and deteriorating. The resulting application failures and unplanned outages will have serious clinical impact."

"For example, reducing the number of systems engineers who manage critical infrastructure such as Exchange, Active Directory, File and Print, DNZ and DHCP from over 190 to just 44 nationwide will have a significant impact on critical systems."

Backing the PSA's legal actions, the Digital Health Association said the proposed IT job and budget cuts leave the health system in a vulnerable position that would further cause strain on frontline services.  

"Instead of investing in 21st-century technology to address our health system crisis, they defund it, asking teams to 'do more with less' and leaving us with an outdated delivery model that puts immense pressure on frontline staff and clinicians," DHA chief executive Ryl Jensen said in a statement. 

Moreover, the PSA highlighted an existing resourcing gap at Te Whatu Ora that may suggest understaffing. "Before the current change proposal was released, the Data and Digital Directorate already had 467 vacancies which had not been filled." 

Health Minister Simeon Brown, however, dismissed the claim as "fake news." 

Meanwhile, Te Whatu Ora is now looking for its next chief following the resignation of Margie Apa four months before the end of her three-year term.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Privacy & Security, Workforce

More regional news

Portrait of Margie Apa, first chief executive of Te Whatu Ora

Te Whatu Ora chief resigns

By
Adam Ang
February 10, 2025
An emergency team pushing a patient on a gurney

Real-time emergency wait list portal live in Queensland and more briefs

By
Adam Ang
February 06, 2025
A computer programmer doing codes

Cyber threat sharing network for health launched and more briefs

By
Adam Ang
January 30, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

Nurses using a desktop computer in their station
IT breach risk ‘very real’ amid job cuts at Te Whatu Ora: union

Most Read

ASTP finalizes just part of HTI-2, to the disappointment of health IT developers
Report shows overwhelming doctor support for virtual care
ASTP updates HHS AI Use Case Inventory for 2024
Congress looks set to extend telehealth and hospital-at-home flexibilities
Three for 2025: What you need to know about agentic AI, cancer informatics and data security imperatives
Nebraska sues Change Healthcare over ransomware attack

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Imaging

Video

Lisa Stump at Mount Sinai Health System_Part 1_Digital tunnel with abstract particles Photo by sankai/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Talk about a full plate? Meet Mount Sinai's new CDIO
AJ Paraon at the Mayo Clinic_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
HIMSS25 and the Mayo Clinic highlight nursing informatics
Marcee Chmait of Providence, Kali Arduini Idhe of Northwestern Medicine and Esther Kim of Mass General Brigham_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
What can smart technologies achieve for healthcare?
Eric Avigdor at Votiro_Telemedicine cybersecurity 3D Photo by LumerB/iStock/Getty Images Plus
How the updated HIPAA security rule will impact hospitals

More Stories

Health systems chase ROI, target efficiency in AI for 2025
circuit board with a lock in the middle
Cybersecurity requires new approaches, where all stakeholders contribute
Girish Navani of eClinicalWorks on AI
At HIMSS25, eClinicalWorks will focus on practical applications of AI
Doctor with long hair in a ponytail sits and works on a laptop
Patient engagement tools don't increase 'pajama time' for clinicians, study shows
Eric Avigdor at Votiro_Telemedicine cybersecurity 3D Photo by LumerB/iStock/Getty Images Plus
How the updated HIPAA security rule will impact hospitals
Nurses talking and pointing at device screens
Build a measurable, scalable prior authorization process with AI
Portrait of Margie Apa, first chief executive of Te Whatu Ora
Te Whatu Ora chief resigns
Hospital staff walking in hallway
HIMSS25 session shows how physicians are incentivized in alternative payment models