ANZ
Government & Policy

Budget 2025: NZ’s scant funding for digital

Funding covers the upcoming 24/7 primary care telehealth, mental and addiction telehealth, and Pharmac's digitalisation. 
By Adam Ang
May 23, 2025
02:39 AM

Photo: Jamie Grill/Getty Images

The New Zealand government appears to have made targeted yet limited funding for digital health projects this coming fiscal year. 

In an announcement, Health Minister Simeon Brown said Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand will receive a NZ$1.37 billion ($810 million) per annum increase in budget, bringing its total 2025 budget to NZ$32.7 billion ($19.3 billion). 

"This additional investment of 7.4% in total funding represents an increase of 6.2% per capita, which will make a real difference to people’s lives, ensuring timely, high-quality care for patients while supporting our frontline workforce who deliver that care every day," he explained.

Part of this is NZ$447.6 million ($265 million) in funding over four years to implement Te Whatu Ora's Primary Care Tactical Action Plan, which includes the earlier announced 24/7 digital primary care access project. 

The government also committed to funding mental health and addiction telehealth as part of Health's transition to a multi-agency response to mental distress calls. NZ$27.6 million ($16.3 million) has been earmarked for this five-year transition over four years. 

Moreover, the government tapped savings from the terminated COVID-19 advance purchase agreement budget to allot NZ$7 million ($4.1 million) for the improvement of the data and digital infrastructure of the Pharmaceutical Management Agency (Pharmac). 

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The limited data and digital funding comes as Te Whatu Ora prioritises frontline services and expanding access to general practice and specialist care. 

"It offers small steps but falls short of delivering the bold, strategic investment needed to modernise New Zealand’s health system and unlock the full potential of digital innovation," said Digital Health Association CEO Ryl Jensen in a comment. 

Te Whatu Ora went through a reset last year, which heavily affected data and digital projects and jobs. It took back four years' worth of funding (NZ$330 million/$200 million) for projects, including the flagship national health information sharing program, Hira, that is now on pause. It had also proposed letting go of nearly a third of data and digital positions; ultimately, it decided to retain 1,460 out of 1,938 roles nationally. 

The organisation said the future of its data and digital projects, both existing and planned, will be guided by a decade-long digital investment plan, which is now underway and expected to be released later this year.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Telehealth

More regional news

A doctor reviewing a patient's file on a desktop computer

GP2GP likely to be phased out and more briefs

By
Adam Ang
May 13, 2025
Clinical staff having a conversation in a hallway

Te Whatu Ora saves 175 more digital roles

By
Adam Ang
May 06, 2025
A doctor reviewing a patient's file on a digital tablet

NZ awards first contract for $2M shared digital health record project

By
Adam Ang
April 23, 2025
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

A doctor checking electronic records on a digital tablet
Budget 2025: NZ’s scant funding for digital

Most Read

NZ to introduce shared digital health records
New Zealand approves first electronic controlled drug register for pharmacies
DEA and HHS push off new telemedicine prescribing rules to end-of-year
How the Providence Virtual Acute Care program continues to grow and succeed
Trump's new nominee to lead CDC has health IT background
Budget 2025: $144 more for My Health Record

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Telehealth
Telehealth
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Anurag Mehta, Omega Healthcare_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Human oversight is essential as AI automates workflows
Hal Wolf, HIMSS_Dubai skyline Photo by SHansche/iStock/Getty Images Plus
HIMSS expands its reach across EMEA
Dr. Roosevelt De Los Santos, Trinity Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Promoting digital health transformation for improved global health outcomes
Vaishali Kamat, GE HealthCare_Footage and scan image courtesy of GE HealthCare
How guided ultrasound is advancing heart health

More Stories

Vaishali Kamat, GE HealthCare_Footage and scan image courtesy of GE HealthCare
Google launches MedGemma for healthcare app developers
Dr. Maheshwara Rao Appannan, Malaysia's Ministry of Health_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Malaysian digital health transformation boosted by HIMSS Changemaker
Woman on phone holding mask
Kettering Health faces a ransomware attack and confirms a scam targeting its patients
Dr. Clara Lin of Seattle Children's Hospital on Google AI
Seattle Children's uses Google AI agent to ease access to its care pathways
Ryne Natzke, TrustCommerce_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Patients want more healthcare payment options
Digital pathology streamlines cancer diagnosis
Krystal Schramm, Michigan HHS_Las Vegas skyline Photo by halbergman/E+/Getty Images
Innovative thinking and collaboration are boosted by HIMSS membership
Back of U.S. currency
The government should invest now in healthcare cybersecurity, says HSCC