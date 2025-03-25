ANZ
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Budget 2025: $144 more for My Health Record

Around $57 million was also invested in aged care digital reforms.
By Adam Ang
March 25, 2025
10:22 PM

The Australian government has invested A$228.7 million ($144 million) more to modernise the national digital health record. 

In its 2025-2026 budget statement, the Department of Health and Aged Care emphasised that one of its priorities is to "continue modernising the My Health Record system, transforming the system to a data rich clinical platform that can be integrated into clinical workflows, supporting greater connectivity and driving near real-time information sharing across care settings."

Essential work around My Health Record under the Health Delivery Transformation Program also received state funding of A$15.6 million ($9.8 million) for two years.  

The government also earmarked A$91 million ($57 million) to support the staged digital implementation of the Aged Care Act.

Meanwhile, the federal government set aside A$5.7 million ($3.6 million) for the national electronic prescribing infrastructure and services and A$46 million ($29 million) over three years to fund national crisis support services and low-intensity digital mental health services. 

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The modernisation of My Health Record first received state funding of A$429 million ($290 million) in Budget 2023. 

Despite substantial uptake, a Productivity Commission report last year flagged "poor usability" of the system, given incomplete and inconsistent access to records, with providers missing out on potential annual savings of nearly $4 billion. 

In February, an amendment to the My Health Records Act was approved, making pathology and diagnostic imaging reports sharing to the national record default and expanding its coverage. Budget 2025 also prioritises working with the industry to "establish connections and increase the sharing and use of clinical content in My Health Record, including the Allied Health sector, to connect the broader care team.

Also, as part of its modernisation, the development of a FHIR-based server for My Health Record is currently being sought by its operator, the Australian Digital Health Agency, which put out a $30 million offer in October. 

Meanwhile, the new digital funding supporting age care reforms followed last year's $1 billion investment to upgrade the sector's technology systems and digital infrastructure.

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy

