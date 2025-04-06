Australia taps Medibank's Amplar Health for virtual aged care nursing trial

Amplar Health, a healthcare service group under ASX-listed private insurer Medibank, has been tapped as a key partner to the Australian government's virtual aged care nursing trial.

The Department of Health and Aged Care chose the provider group to deliver a telehealth solution underpinning the virtual nursing trial project involving 30 unnamed residential aged care homes.

WHY IT MATTERS

From March 2025 to June 2027, the trial will focus on extending virtual nursing care to rural and remote areas and facilities supporting the elderly of First Nations and culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. It aims to evaluate the feasibility of integrating telehealth into aged care homes and how it can provide critical support to on-site staff and access to personalised care.

"Our virtual nursing team will act as an extension to on-ground care teams. They will participate in routine care, consult with families and provide specialist support in areas such as wound care, dementia and more," shared Amplar Health chief executive Robert Read.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

In July, the Health Department released its five-year Aged Care Data and Digital Strategy and accompanying action plan, which includes virtual nursing. It is also expected to pilot AI and virtual reality technologies.

Another initiative contributing to the digital transformation of the Australian aged care sector is a free telehealth training package by a consortium of Primary Health Networks. The training package for residential aged care staff covers topics like best practices in end-of-life care delivery and technology troubleshooting, and choosing the right location and device.

In other related news, Amplar Health's parent, Medibank, acquired the telehealth company Medinet last month. It has yet to be revealed if the newly bought company will be part of Amplar Health.