Australia establishes CDIO role

Australia's Department of Health and Aged Care has appointed the first person to the newly established role of chief digital information officer.

Fay Flevaras, who is also the department's first assistant secretary of digital transformation and delivery overseeing aged care reforms, helms the position following a recruitment process that began in October.

According to a DOHAC spokesperson, the CDIO will oversee the department's ICT capability delivered by the Information Technology Division and Digital Transformation and Delivery Division.

It is also part of Flevaras' responsibilities to "drive a department-wide, end-to-end digital-focus – starting by mobilising the foundational capabilities that underpin aligned strategy, governance, and digital investment."

"The CDIO role reflects the significant role of digital capability in shaping and delivering on departmental outcomes, as well as [the] size of the digital investment across the Health portfolio," the spokesperson emphasised.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Driving Health's digital strategy also includes the modernisation of its digital ecosystem. In late 2023, DOHAC released its 10-year Digital Health Blueprint along with an accompanying action plan. The blueprint consolidates the federal government's long-term investment in digital health, including the modernisation of My Health Record and upgrades to critical digital systems in aged care. The department last year also redefined its National Digital Health Strategy, which directs the health system towards personalised and preventative healthcare.