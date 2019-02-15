Analytics for mammography, pop health among new tech showcased at HIMSS19

Among the many analytics vendors in the exhibit hall at HIMSS19, here are new products from two companies that showed their technology at the global conference this week.

Mammography tech analytics

Hologic has launched Unifi Analytics, a business intelligence tool that allows healthcare facilities to manage their mammography devices, monitor technologist performance and prevent unanticipated downtime via predictive tube replacement technology.

Unifi Analytics tracks a facility’s installed base of mammography devices and provides statistical analysis of technology efficiency and technologist accuracy, allowing imaging centers to benchmark their performance against similar facilities, identify potential risks and challenges, and maximize device utilization, the company explained.

The web-based platform helps administrators make informed business decisions by providing actionable insights designed to optimize imaging center performance, the company added.

Using advanced machine intelligence, Unifi Analytics has the ability to predict tube failures before they occur, allowing facilities to avoid costly downtime, the company said. Additionally, predictive procedure volume and quality metrics reports notify facilities if they move off target, giving them the opportunity to make immediate adjustments and potentially stay on top of Mammography Quality Standards Act compliance issues before they arise, the company added.

Data collected through Unifi Analytics is distributed through secure, encrypted channels and is de-identified in accordance with HIPAA privacy rules; no personal health information is collected or shared, the company said.

Population health analytics

On another front, SPH Analytics, a healthcare analytics and population health management technology vendor, and Medecision, a vendor of integrated health platforms, announced a strategic partnership to help health plans improve the quality of care their members receive and lower related costs.

This partnership adds SPH Analytics’ Quality Measures system to Medecision’s Aerial platform, so care managers can quickly and easily identify, monitor and close care gaps, improving quality measures prior to regulatory submission, the companies said.

The system will be driven by SPH Analytics’ certified quality measure engine, which previews measure performance in advance of required Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) data submission so that health plans can drive early intervention and performance.

HEDIS is the measurement tool used by more than 90 percent of the nation’s health plans to evaluate their performance in terms of clinical quality and customer service, as established by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

