American Hospital Association opens new Center for Health Innovation

The AHA's new initiative aims to help health systems navigate the complex imperatives of value-based care with new ideas, market intelligence, cybersecurity help and more.
By Mike Miliard
September 10, 2018
02:52 PM
Share
AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack speaking at AHA Summit

AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack announces the new AHA Center for Health Innovation at AHA Summit. Credit: Twitter

In an announcement that's a welcome coincidence with HIMSS Media's ongoing Focus on Innovation this month, the American Hospital Association has unveiled its AHA Center for Health Innovation – a project it said is meant to give inpatient providers resources to cope with the rapid change happening across healthcare.

The goal of the center is not just to help health systems manage and respond to that change, but to enable them to proactively take advantage of innovations, officials said.

The Center for Health Innovation's work will focus first on market intelligence, enabling strategic partnerships (both within healthcare and outside of it) and providing new leadership development support, AHA officials said.

Among its specific opportunities, the center will give health systems regular updates and perspective on some of the seismic forces reshaping healthcare, and help hospital decision-makers make sense of how they'll impact care delivery and the bottom line.

Another aspect of the center is a big role for the AHA Innovation Challenge, designed to help find and promote new successful initiatives by convening creative thinkers, catalyzing their ideas and scaling up the technologies that emerge from it all.

AHA will also be maintaining focus on another corner of healthcare that's innovating at dizzinging speed: cyber threats. A part of its security efforts. AHA will give hospitas access to resources to help them assess risk, detect vulnerabilities and bolster their IT environments to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats.

And with its Innovation 90 Boot Camps, AHA is offering a three-month coaching program to help familiarize hospital leaders with new the various innovation frameworks being used across all industries, such as design thinking, agile development, iterative prototyping and more.

"Innovation isn't limited to Silicon Valley," AHA CEO Rick Pollack said in a statement. "Hospitals and health systems across the country have been incubators of innovation. The center will help us disseminate what is working, as well as test new ideas to improve outcomes and increase value and affordability."

Focus on Innovation

In September, we take a deep dive into the cutting-edge development and disruption of healthcare innovation.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Interoperability, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

epic, cerner, allscripts signs from HIMSS18 convention booths
Top Story
A look inside Epic, Cerner and Allscripts app store programs

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Government & Policy

Video

Healthcare Security Forum presenters talk about preventing medical device hacks
Presentation: Dissecting the anatomy of a medical device hack
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
Anyi Chen talks to HIMSS TV at Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum
Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level

More Stories

Nancy Pratt headshot
Political uncertainty real opportunity for innovation
AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack speaking at AHA Summit

AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack announces the new AHA Center for Health Innovation at AHA Summit. Credit: Twitter

American Hospital Association opens new Center for Health Innovation
University of Iowa Hospital view of exterior

University of Iowa Hospital

Machine learning reduces surgical site infection in Iowa
Cerner President Zane Burke
Cerner President Zane Burke to step down this fall
Mercy Health's Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati

Mercy Health's Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati. Credit: Google Maps

Mercy Health earns HIMSS Davies Award for innovative approach to opioid fight
merck drone flying in the air
Puerto Rico piloting drones to deliver emergency medical supplies
exterior view of Tift Regional Medical center
Rural health system telehealth program keeping more people alive at lower costs
Shiny object glass orb perched on rock concept art
Don't get mesmerized by new cybersecurity tools