Global Edition
Analytics

Amazon Web Services to launch HIPAA-eligible data management service

Healthcare organizations can use Amazon HealthLake to aggregate information into a centralized, searchable lake and normalize it using machine learning and FHIR.
By Kat Jercich
December 08, 2020
03:27 PM
The AWS logo

Amazon Web Services announced on Tuesday the launch of HealthLake, a cloud storage and analysis service available to healthcare and life sciences organizations.  

According to the company, the service allows organizations to store, tag, index, standardize, query and apply machine learning to analyze data in the cloud, as well as automatically structuring information into HL7's FHIR standard.  

"There has been an explosion of digitized health data in recent years with the advent of electronic medical records, but organizations are telling us that unlocking the value from this information using technology like machine learning is still challenging and riddled with barriers," said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Amazon Machine Learning for AWS, in a statement.  

"With Amazon HealthLake, healthcare organizations can reduce the time it takes to transform health data in the cloud from weeks to minutes so that it can be analyzed securely, even at petabyte scale," Sivasubramanian added.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

Despite attempted advances in the realm of interoperability, clinical data is often siloed and incompatible even among organizational departments. Unstructured data proves particularly gnarly, although some systems are training algorithms to mine it for useful information.  

"Even if organizations are able to aggregate and structure their data, they still need to build their own analytics and machine learning applications to uncover relationships in the data, discover trends, and make precise predictions," said AWS in a press release.   

"The cost and operational complexity of doing all this work is prohibitive to most organizations; and as a result, the vast majority of organizations end up missing out on the untapped potential to use their data to improve the health of patients and communities," the organization added.  

With HealthLake, Amazon Web Services hopes to offer customers a way to tackle that wealth of information using a centralized data lake and to share it between health systems and with third-party applications – in turn, giving patients more seamless access to their medical history.  

According to the company, organizations such as the electronic health record giant Cerner and population health IT vendor Orion Health are already using HealthLake to address their data management needs.  

"We are excited about the launch of Amazon HealthLake and its potential to quickly ingest patient data from various diverse sources and transform the data to perform advanced analytics to unlock new insights and serve many of our initiatives across population health," said Ryan Hamilton, senior vice president of population health at Cerner, in a statement.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Software behemoths have rolled out a number of healthcare data management and analysis tools in recent years.   

Last year, InterSystems announced a partnership with Virtusa to enhance the data integration capabilities of the vLife platform – a HIPAA-compliant data lake offering AI-as-a-service. The platform itself was built using AWS technology.

And in May, Innovaccer unveiled its own FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform, which included scalable FHIR APIs, an optimized FHIR data lake, an API gateway, hundreds of analytical enrichments  and a cloud infrastructure, among other features.  

"In the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more crucial now than ever that patients have access to their healthcare data when they need it the most and in a way they can best use it," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer, at the time.  

ON THE RECORD  

Amazon HealthLake "completely reinvents what’s possible with healthcare and brings us that much closer to everyone’s goal of providing patients with more personalized and predictive treatment for individuals and across entire populations," said AWS' Sivasubramanian in a statement.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Clinical, Data Warehousing, Interoperability

More regional news

Heather Roszkowski, Sriram Bharadwaj, and Kat Jercich

Clockwise from top left: Heather Roszkowski, Sriram Bharadwaj and Kat Jercich

Endpoint security is vital, even as 'the definition of endpoint itself has changed'

By
Kat Jercich
December 08, 2020
Department of Health and Human Services sign before building

HHS releases facility-level data on COVID-19 hospital capacity

By
Bill Siwicki
December 08, 2020
Rep. Fred Upton

Rep. Fred Upton (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Cures 2.0 could be 'well on the way' by spring, say DeGette and Upton

By
Kat Jercich
December 08, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

The AWS logo
Amazon Web Services to launch HIPAA-eligible data management service

Most Read

IBM's planned NewCo spinoff signals a 'maniacal focus' on hybrid cloud, AI
ThinkLabs founder on healthcare innovations: 'Convenience always wins'
Saudi Arabian Mouwasat Hospital Al Khobar achieves EMRAM Stage 7
New framework helps streamline EHR data extraction
Judy Faulkner talks lessons learned from Epic's COVID-19 response
Epic to use InterSystems as data foundation for latest EHR release

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Artificial Intelligence
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Lawrence Huang, VP of product management at Cisco Meraki
Safety, adaptability must be focus of healthcare IT workers
Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu
Using predictive analytics to improve supply chain management
Dr. Joe Drozda, director of outcomes research at Mercy
Technologies helping health systems manage supply chains battered by COVID-19
Improving digital maturity helps battle pandemic

More Stories

A meeting of people in a computer server room
Telehealth, vaccines will be big cybersecurity challenges in 2021, experts predict
Mount Sinai Hospital New York Telehealth

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City

Mount Sinai-linked computer pads keep patients at home during COVID-19
Improving digital maturity helps battle pandemic
NHSX, AI
NHSX identifies international approach to AI for healthcare
MENA Digital Awards, AI-powered, Medcare

Credit: Mena Digital

UAE’s Medcare wins “Best Use of Digital in Healthcare”
Person in medical wear in PPE at computer in hospital

(Cesc Maymo / Getty)

Top 10 Healthcare IT News stories of 2020
2021 digital transformation
Lessons from 2020 in digital transformation and 2021 predictions

Credit: Siriraj Hospital

Huawei & Siriraj Hospital sign MoU to establish 5G powered smart platform for medical services