Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan healthcare project gets its name: Haven

Atul Gawande says the company he'll head wants to "change the way people experience health care so that it is simpler, better, and lower cost."
By Mike Miliard
March 07, 2019
11:15 AM
Haven CEO Atul Gawande (photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Geisinger)

More than a year after it was first announced, the joint venture between Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase finally has a new moniker.

The company will be called Haven.

The brainchild of heavy-hitting CEOs Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Diamon, the Boston-based company aims to "bring together the resources and capabilities of the three companies to create better outcomes, greater satisfaction, and lower costs for their U.S. employees and families," according to a statement on its new website.

It will start this large undertaking by reimagining the way healthcare is delivered to the 1.2 million employees of those three companies. But it clearly has bigger goals, as evidenced by its hiring of renowned surgeon, author and health policy expert Atul Gawande as CEO this past June.

"I feel incredibly lucky in this role," Gawande said. "I will get a million new patients."

In a statement on Wednesday, he explained that the new company wants to "change the way people experience health care so that it is simpler, better, and lower cost. We'll start small, learn from the experience of patients, and continue to expand to meet their needs."

On its website, the company says its name was chosen because it "reflects our goal to be a partner to individuals and families and help them get the care they need, while also working with clinicians and others to make the overall system better for all."

Information and technology are going to be key in driving that vision. In November, for instance, Haven hired Dana Gelb Safran from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts to oversee its analytics and quality improvement efforts, with the innovative title "Head of Measurement."

Haven's aim, officials said, is to "deliver simplified, high-quality, and transparent health care at a reasonable cost. We are focused on leveraging the power of data and technology to drive better incentives, a better patient experience, and a better system. Our work may take many forms, and solutions may take time to develop, but Haven is invested in making health care much better for all of us."

While it's initially focused on Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase employees, "in time, we intend to share our innovations and solutions to help others," said Haven officials.

Accountable Care, Analytics, Population Health
