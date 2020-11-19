Global Edition
Telehealth

AMA passes pro-telehealth resolution

American Medical Association delegates adopted a policy this week directing the organization to keep working to support telehealth advancements during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Kat Jercich
November 19, 2020
10:51 AM
Person on computer in telehealth consultation

The American Medical Association this week resolved to continue advocating for telehealth after the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among underserved communities.   

After physicians and medical students gathered virtually for five days, delegates adopted a policy directing the AMA to continue working with legislators and regulators to support telehealth advancements.

"Telehealth and remote care services have proven critical to the management of COVID-19, while also ensuring uninterrupted care for 100 million Americans with chronic conditions. How telehealth will be used after the pandemic is in the balance, and no one wants to see new access to telehealth suddenly halted," said AMA president Dr. Susan R. Bailey in a statement earlier this week.

WHY IT MATTERS

The AMA resolved that it would push for the federal government, state agencies and the health insurance industry to adopt clear and uniform policies relating to telehealth services.

These regulations, said the organization, must provide equitable coverage for telehealth regardless of where patients are located and provide for accessible devices and technologies with appropriate security.  

Though not explicitly stated, this aspect of the resolution seems to support overturning geographic and originating site restrictions on telehealth – a measure that has received bipartisan backing by federal elected officials.

But the inclusion of the insurance industry in the resolution is also significant, given that reimbursement uncertainty continues to haunt conversations about the future of virtual care.  

The AMA also acknowledged telehealth's potential role in deepening the digital divide, noting that the organization would push for "equitable access to telehealth services, especially for at-risk and under-resourced patient populations and communities, including, but not limited to, supporting increased funding and planning for telehealth infrastructure such as broadband and Internet-connected devices for both physician practices and patients."

THE LARGER TREND

The resolution comes on the heels of the release of a clinician survey by the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition Telehealth Workgroup, of which the AMA is a part.   

Although providers in that survey were generally in favor of telehealth, they also acknowledged existing barriers, including access to technology and workflow limitations.

The survey also found that only 11% of clinicians were making use of remote patient technologies – an area of innovation that advocates have stressed the importance of in recent months.

ON THE RECORD

"The time is now for government officials, physicians, patients and other stakeholders to work together on a solid plan to support telehealth services going forward," said Bailey.

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Government & Policy, Telehealth, Workforce

More regional news

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center building with sign

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

At Zuckerberg San Francisco General, text message system keeps nurses off the phones

By
Bill Siwicki
November 19, 2020
An abundance of unstructured patient data remains disconnected from the electronic patient record (EPR), leaving clinicians with an incomplete view. By integrating the right content services platform with the EPR, healthcare organisations can complete the patient picture.

The EPR alone is not enough to satisfy patient information needs, says software firm

November 19, 2020
UAE’s health ministry, smart patient platform

Credit: UAE health ministry

UAE’s health ministry relaunches smart patient platform

By
Taleen Davies
November 19, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center building with sign

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
At Zuckerberg San Francisco General, text message system keeps nurses off the phones

Most Read

Digital engagement and transformation of healthcare in Singapore
Mayo Clinic: AI and ML are 'complementary' to clinicians' skills, not a replacement
Telehealth boosts continuity of care, patient-provider relationships at Ellis Medicine
German hospitals to get €3 billion funding boost for digitalisation
Teladoc accuses Amwell of patent infringement
Amazon expands app-based telehealth services for Wash. employees

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Pandia Health CEO and co-founder Dr. Sophia Yen
Why telemedicine is a good fit for patients who need birth control
Sponsored by
Leaders from Verizon, VA, Microsoft and Medivis
5G technology improves quality, safety of surgical care
Nala CEO Othman Abahussein
COVID-19 accelerating user adoption of digital tools in KSA
Katya Hancock, StartUp Health's Investor Network director
COVID-19 drives digital health forward, but this is just the start

More Stories

Christopher Krebs testifying
Trump fires CISA Director Christopher Krebs by tweet
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania

Telehealth ICU tech helps Geisinger quickly expand capacity and enhance care
Good Things Foundation, NHS, SDOH

Credit: Good Things Foundation

Report calls for ‘digital health hubs’ to tackle health inequalities in England
COVID-19, NHS, digital innovation, vaccine
Digital innovation and learning during COVID-19
CVS pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy allows contactless payments with Venmo QR codes and PayPal
Katya Hancock, StartUp Health's Investor Network director
COVID-19 drives digital health forward, but this is just the start
Person in white coat, frustrated in front of computer
Most clinicians can't access telehealth directly from EHRs
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Fauci touts importance of data sharing amidst COVID-19 vaccine news