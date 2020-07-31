Global Edition
Mergers & Acquisitions

Allscripts sells its EPSi financial planning business to Strata

Strata Decision Technology, which develops cloud-based business intelligence tools, will pay $365 million for the subsidiary.
By Mike Miliard
July 31, 2020
05:48 PM

Strata Decision Technology, which develops financial planning software, analytics and performance benchmarking tools for healthcare, has agreed to acquire Allscripts' financial decision support subsidiary EPSi for $365 million.

The deal is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, the companies said. Once it does, EPSi's customer base and associates will transition to Strata.

EPSi has been part of Allscripts since its $1.3 billion merger with Eclipsys in 2010.

Strata says the acquisition of EPSi will help its healthcare clients as they navigate the already significant financial pressures that have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.

"By bringing these two outstanding companies together, we believe that we can build one of the most important companies in helping to solve the biggest problem in healthcare - the cost of it," said Strata CEO Dan Michelson in a statement. "Our focus will be to accelerate innovation to provide broader and deeper solutions to help our customers."

It will also give a cash infusion to Allscripts, whose stock was downgraded by some analysts earlier this month, but more recently beat estimates.

"Strata is a world-class company that will provide both an ideal and permanent home for EPSi," said Allscripts President and Chief Financial Officer Rick Poulton in a statement. "This agreement is a triple win for EPSi customers and Allscripts shareholders as it allows us to efficiently recirculate capital, increase our focus on our core businesses, and bring our EPSi customers the benefit of continued investment under new and very strong ownership."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Analytics, Business Intelligence, Mergers & Acquisitions

DirectTrust makes new secure IM standard available for testing

By
Mike Miliard
July 31, 2020
Advanced analytics align nursing resources more accurately

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Advanced analytics align nursing resources more accurately

By
Bill Siwicki
July 31, 2020

Clinician burnout correlates with volume of EHR patient call messages

By
Kat Jercich
July 31, 2020
Clinician burnout correlates with volume of EHR patient call messages

Arkos Health, created by merger of 3 companies, sets sights on senior-focused telehealth
Advanced analytics align nursing resources more accurately
COVID-19 emergency shows limitations of nationwide data sharing infrastructure
Fighting COVID-19 takes collaboration, including between 'fierce competitors'
Microsoft releases Azure update with text analytics for health capabilities
More than 100 industry groups ask Trump to reverse HHS data reporting requirement

Consumer health competitors seek funding as doctors, hospitals seek COVID-19 relief
Evolution coming to create differentiated experiences for a patient's lifetime
Tracking population health is more important than ever
Change Healthcare CEO discusses new telehealth, analytics tools

ONC releases updated recommendations for pediatric health IT
Evolution coming to create differentiated experiences for a patient's lifetime
MOH deploys Biofourmis' remote monitoring platform for COVID-19 patients in Singapore
BCBS MA expands dentistry telehealth coverage during pandemic
Community Medical transforms with patient relationship management tool

Community Medical Center in Falls Park, Nebraska.

Community Medical transforms with patient relationship management tool
Why did Lifespan Health face such a stiff HIPAA penalty for a stolen laptop?

Credit: Pexels

Smart Dubai upgrades 'Smart Inventory' application to improve efficiency
Tracking population health is more important than ever