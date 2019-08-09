Top 5 videos from HIMSS17
Social

Top 5 videos from HIMSS17

Eric Bailey 2 years ago
HIMSS17 health IT
Photos

HIMSS17 big gallery: Best photos from the health IT conference

Wendy Almeida 2 years ago

Allscripts pays $145 million to settle Practice Fusion civil and criminal investigation

Despite reporting strong second quarter bookings increases of 31% over the previous year, Allscripts had a second quarter net loss of $150 million. 
By Susan Morse
August 09, 2019
10:08 AM

Allscripts has agreed to pay $145 million to resolve potential civil and criminal liability in connection to a Department of Justice investigation into the business practices of Practice Fusion, a company it acquired in 2018, the EHR technology company said in its second quarter earnings report yesterday.

Practice Fusion, an ambulatory electronic health record vendor, was being investigated for its ONC certification and compliance with HIPAA and federal anti-kickback laws, prior to being acquired by Allscripts. In March, Practice Fusion received a grand jury subpoena in connection with a related criminal investigation, according to Allscripts  in its Q1 report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WHY IT MATTERS
Despite reporting strong second quarter bookings increases of 31% over the previous year, Allscripts had a second quarter net loss of $150 million, compared to income of $65 million in the second quarter of 2018, according to the earnings report

THE LARGER TREND
Allscripts bought Practice Fusion based in San Francisco for $100 million in cash in 2018, after acquiring McKesson’s health IT business a year earlier. 

Practice Fusion’s cloud-based electronic health record for small and independent physician practices gave Allscripts a larger footprint in outpatient setting.

ON THE RECORD
"Our strong bookings performance continued in the second quarter with success in both our Provider and Veradigm businesses," said Paul M. Black, CEO of Allscripts. "Our 2019 bookings outlook has been raised, as we anticipate strong performance in the second half of this year. This is the result of our deliberate investments, along with the value we deliver to clients through our comprehensive and industry-leading solutions."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

 

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

An in-depth look at how one health system customized its Epic EHR to fight the opioid crisis

Overlake Hospital Medical Center.

Top Story
An in-depth look at how one health system customized its Epic EHR to fight the opioid crisis

Most Read

eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Epic sued over millions in alleged anesthesia over-billing; Company stands by system
eClinicalWorks clients 'left out in the cold' as EHR vendor not complying with DOJ settlement

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Using machine learning to improve care
Preparing for emerging tech in healthcare
Using technology to enable rather than frustrate physicians
How genomic testing can transform patient care

More Stories

NHSX, NHS England publish list of accredited EPR suppliers
Understanding clinical interoperability as a clinical practice problem, not IT/IM problem
IPA, insurer launch innovative new partnership to manage social determinants of health
IPA, insurer launch new partnership to manage social determinants of health
Pittsburgh Health Data Alliance teams with AWS for new machine learning use cases
Pittsburgh Health Data Alliance teams with AWS for new machine learning use cases
Progknowse partners with 3 health systems for precision med AI
Progknowse partners with 3 health systems for precision med AI
Preparing for emerging tech in healthcare

Hospital trusts will use part of the funding towards tech projects such as developing integrated digital health services.

Boris Johnson announces £1.8bn cash boost to upgrade NHS facilities and equipment
NHS trusts, research institutes and charities join UK Health Data Research Alliance