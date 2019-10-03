Allscripts, Northwell Health to co-develop new AI-powered EHR

Northwell Health and Allscripts have inked a new deal under which they'll work to jointly build what they're calling a next-generation electronic health record.

WHY IT MATTERS

Together, the Long Island-based health system and technology vendor will design, build and test a new artificial intelligence-based, cloud-hosted, voice-enabled EHR, theys say – with close input along the way from clinicians.

Northwell's own IT team and administrators will also work on the project, which Northwell aims to eventually implement across the enterprise.

Allscripts will focus on the systems integration of the new EHR, which will be designed with optimal physician and patient experience as a key goal.

In the meantime, it will continue to support its Sunrise inpatient platform, currently deployed across 19 Northwell hospitals, and Touchworks ambulatory system at 750 outpatient practices across New York.

THE LARGER TREND

Northwell Health, New York State's largest healthcare provider and largest private employer, is also one of Allscripts' biggest and longest-standing customers, having use its EHR technology since 2009.

It's been a mutually beneficial relationship, with the health system using its EHR data for, among many other things, advanced analytics for quality improvement and cost savings.

In 2018, for example, Allscripts CEO Paul Black noted how the Northwell had customized its system to innovate its care processes by developing "an elegant clinical snapshot dashboard that enables clinicians to use an abundance of quality data. Using open APIs, Northwell Health designed a solution that enables clinicians to see patient event notifications within their EHR workflow, which enables better care coordination."

ON THE RECORD

"We are excited about the possibilities that this alliance with Allscripts will generate," said Northwell CEO Michael J. Dowling in a statement. "Coupling Allscripts' technology expertise with Northwell's clinical and operational strengths will enable us to create a dynamic, patient-facing tool that will arm clinicians with knowledge to provide exceptional care to our patients."

"Allscripts partnership with Northwell Health has been successful for many years and, together, we are positioned to develop and launch the electronic health record of tomorrow," added Paul Black. "By focusing on the needs of both clinicians and patients, this innovative collaboration will help lead the healthcare IT industry into the future."