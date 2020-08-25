Global Edition
Analytics

Algorithm cuts time spent on COVID-19 patient contact tracing by 60%

A case report published in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association shows how algorithms can be used to augment the contact-tracing process for COVID-19 patients.
By Kat Jercich
August 25, 2020
02:24 PM

(H Shaw, Unsplash)

Contact tracing has become a key strategy in combating the novel coronavirus – particularly with regard to asymptomatic people who may not know they've been exposed. 

However, trying to track down those with whom a COVID-19-positive patient has been in contact can be both time- and labor-intensive. A new case report in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association shows how one hospital in Singapore used an algorithm to improve the efficiency of the contact-tracing process.

"Prior to the establishment of the algorithm, contact tracing teams comprising six members each would spend up to 10 hours to complete contact tracing for five new COVID-19 patients," wrote the researchers from Changi General Hospital.

"With the augmentation by the algorithm, we observed ≥60% savings in overall manhours needed for contact tracing when there were five and above daily new cases through a time-motion study and Monte-Carlo simulation," they continued.

WHY IT MATTERS

The hospital's contact tracing process, as described by the researchers, involved mapping all activities of the patient for the period from 14 days before the onset of their symptoms, as well as those of the healthcare workers who attended to the patient and other patients in close contact with them.

The hospital then shared that information with the Ministry of Health within 24 hours to ensure timely follow-up.

In order to identify exposed healthcare workers and neighboring patients more efficiently, the researchers developed an algorithm using data from five separate informatics systems used in the hospital's day-to-day operations.

Those systems were the clinical electronic health records system; the inpatient module recording patient movements from registration to inpatient admission to discharge; the real-time locating-system, tracking patient movements through a radio-frequency identification tag; the outpatient appointment system; and the radiology information system.

According to the researchers, these five systems are among those that feed into the enterprise analytic platform SingHealth-IHiS Electronic Health Intelligence System, or eHints. 

"The algorithm was scripted to extract the information required in a sequential manner from the eHints repository data derived from these five source systems to meet the contact tracing requirement," they explained.

After the algorithm generated a customized contact-tracing report for each COVID-19 patient based on the patient's presence in the various areas and time period, the contact-tracing team would scope the contacts to be interviewed.

"The model demonstrated significant time savings as well as manpower to complete the contact tracing process, especially for days with higher volume of new COVID-19 patients detected," wrote the researchers.

THE LARGER TREND

In the United States, companies have developed contact-tracing software to try and augment the process of finding those who may have been exposed to novel coronavirus patients. 

Apple and Google's contact tracing API went live in May. The technology was aimed at helping public health agencies deploy apps to notify individuals of potential COVID-19 exposure.

But privacy concerns and public doubt have slowed mass adoption of the software, with 71% of Americans in one survey saying they wouldn't use the apps.

ON THE RECORD

"In the COVID-19 pandemic, expedient identification of individuals with significant exposure to COVID-19 patients is a key strategy to break the chain of transmission and flatten the epidemiology curve," wrote the Changi Hospital researchers. 

"With the increasing number of new cases diagnosed daily, the capacity for timely contact tracing would have to be met by increasing staff numbers to perform interviews of the COVID-19 patient and the contacts. The algorithm’s value-add was the rapid and comprehensive identification of the COVID-19 patient’s activity as well as individuals at risk – [healthcare workers]  and other patients, to be interviewed. The contact tracing staff could then focus on the interviews and risk assessment of the contacts," they continued.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics, Data Warehousing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Population Health, Workflow

More regional news

Amwell inks deal with Google Cloud and files to go public

By
Laura Lovett
August 25, 2020
NYC elder care org using FCC funds for telehealth to protect senior patients from COVID-19

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation in New Hyde Park, New York.

NYC elder care provider using FCC funds for telehealth, protecting seniors from COVID-19

By
Bill Siwicki
August 25, 2020

Health tech company Emme launches birth control tracking smart case and app

By
Kat Jercich
August 25, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

NYC elder care org using FCC funds for telehealth to protect senior patients from COVID-19

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation in New Hyde Park, New York.
NYC elder care org using FCC funds for telehealth to protect senior patients from COVID-19

Most Read

UAE private hospitals roll out antibody test for COVID-19
Federal COVID-19 Insights Partnership aims to boost data-driven response
Howard University, AARP launch pilots addressing diabetes through tech
Reading Hospital extracts powerful results from SDOH tech/Epic EHR combo
SCOTUS ruling will make it harder for patients to get birth control
Telehealth after dark: Health systems can relieve clinician workload through nighttime virtual care

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

How UK's digital health industry is handling diversity, inclusion
Curing physician EHR burnout in wake of COVID-19
Start-up Nation Central has close to 250 companies working on COVID-19 problems
AdventHealth feeling pandemic pinch; ICD-10 codes may miss COVID-19-related symptoms

More Stories

Penn Medicine gets $2.5M to study RPM's effect on COVID-19 disparities
Full coverage: HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Event 2020
Start-up Nation Central has close to 250 companies working on COVID-19 problems
Riding the digital wave through COVID-19
AHA asks HHS to safeguard access to telehealth after COVID-19

Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2020 (Source: Gartner)

Health passports and distancing tools among COVID-19 tech climbing Gartner Hype Cycle
Many children respond better to therapists on a telehealth screen than face to face
Connected health tools can play a vital role in the COVID-19 crisis