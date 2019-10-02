Global Edition
Focus on Reducing the Cost of Care

Aledade touts cost saving successes of its ACOs

The company, founded by former National Coordinator for Health IT Dr. Farzad Mostashari, says advanced analytics are helping its accountable care organizations drive big efficiencies.
By Nathan Eddy
October 02, 2019
11:03 AM

Healthcare technology company Aledade, which works with groups participating in the Medicare Shared Saving Program, announced its accountable care organizations saved Medicare more than $69 million in 2018, in part by deploying data analytics to improve care and reduce readmission rates.

By focusing on proactive patient management and preventive care, the company recorded quality improvement and shared savings results in ACOs across the country, such as the Aledade Louisiana ACO, which reduced emergency department visits by 11 percent and inpatient hospitalizations by 15 percent, saving Medicare $7 million.

"Despite continually rising health care costs, we’re not getting our money’s worth," Mat Kendall, executive vice president of provider networks at Aledade, told Healthcare IT News. "That’s why we are working with independent physicians to advance a value-based model of care that can successfully achieve the healthcare triple aim of better care, better health outcomes and lower costs."

Aledade provides a suite of technologies including data analytics, clinical and administrative workflow tools and a population health management platform to help its partner practices succeed with accountable care

"Some key capabilities we provide include real-time alerts when a patient visits an ER or hospital, insights into patients’ total care continuum, and automated tools to improve prioritization for high-risk or chronic care patients," said Kendall. "We also provide in-person practice transformation specialists to ensure our partners are able to successfully take advantage of these solutions."

On average, Aledade ACOs have reduced patient stays in skilled nursing facilities by 17 percent and hospitalizations by six percent, and the physicians practicing in Aledade’s Medicare ACOs earned an average quality score of 96 percent across all of the ACOs in 2018.

In another example, this time in Pennsylvania, the Aledade PMA ACO reduced emergency department visits by 17 percent and inpatient hospitalizations by 21 percent, saving Medicare $15.5 million.

"With our technology, our partner practices not only have big picture insights into their quality and costs, but can track patient needs such as annual wellness visits, emergency department follow-ups, and transitional care-management appointments in real-time," said Kendall. "Our technology empowers physicians with the insights needed to improve care, pinpoint emerging health risks or cost drivers among patients, and coordinate care management efforts."

He said noted Aledade’s ACOs demonstrate that when given the right tools and support, primary care physicians can improve their patients’ health and reduce total costs of care.

"As consolidation and other market forces push some doctors out of independent practice, what’s clear to us is that these independent primary care doctors are particularly well-positioned to thrive in the new value-based health care system," Kendall noted.

 
Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209
 

Focus on Reducing the Cost of Care

This month, Healthcare IT News, MobiHealthNews and Healthcare Finance News take a look at what all of this means and how technology, as always, is spurring innovative solutions.

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.
Topics: 
Accountable Care, Analytics, Decision Support, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Government & Policy

More regional news

The long view of pharma and digital health

The long view of pharma and digital health

By
Bill Siwicki
October 02, 2019

URGENT/11: FDA issues alert for cyber vulnerability that threatens medical devices, networks

By
Mike Miliard
October 02, 2019

NHSX will not develop new standards, says senior tech advisor

By
Tammy Lovell
October 02, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story
URGENT/11: FDA issues alert for cyber vulnerability that threatens medical devices, networks

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Privacy & Security
Clinical

Video

Now is the time to KonMari healthcare
AI playing a big role in enabling 'Doctor 2.0'
Morphing health consumers into health citizens
Using innovation centers to spur collaboration between providers, vendors

More Stories

Suporting digital wellness engagement strategies
Reducing the cost of care requires aligning incentives of providers, payers and patients
How SDOH will influence the next wave of health tech startups
How SDOH will influence the next wave of health tech startups
Healthcare orgs reaching analytics maturity in 3 key areas
Ageing population trend provides massive opportunities for Japan, UK collaboration
NHS trusts risk failing to reach axe the fax target, Freedom of Information requests reveal
Preventing data exposure requires gauging risk of third-party partners
Enovacom guide emphasises vital role of interoperability in ensuring high standard of patient care