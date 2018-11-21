AI, working with standard CT scans, could help predict under-diagnosed conditions

New research from Israel shows the promise of using artificial intelligence as a second set of eyes to spot osteoporotic fractures and coronary vascular events.
By Benjamin Harris
November 21, 2018
02:08 PM
Share

Israeli healthcare system Calit Health System teamed with analytics company Zebra Medical Vision to develop ways artificial intelligence could be leveraged to help predict two major under-diagnosed medical conditions: osteoporotic fractures and coronary vascular events. Using CT scan data, the AI tools showed improvements in predicting instances of both.

WHY IT MATTERS
In each case, when AI was paired with existing predictive and diagnostic measures it was able to improve both the "sensitivity and specificity" of the clinical predictions, leading to much better predictions of future health events, said Calit Health and Zebra Medical officials.

In the instance of cardiovascular CT scan data the companies reported a "net 4.5 percent categorical risk-reclassification improvement." With osteoporotic fractures, the use of an AI-derived risk score led to better results than those of existing predictive measures, they said.

CT scan data is already captured but has not always been put to use in predicting other medical events, researchers point out.

This study found that only 20 percent of those at risk for osteoporotic fractures undergo any screening, but that 66 percent undergo CT scans for other reasons. The cardiovascular AI "pertains to all studies which are performed on a routine basis involving the chest CT," the study notes, meaning that there is a wide range of data ripe for predictive analytics.

THE LARGER TREND
Osteoporotic fractures and cardiovascular health are some of the costliest areas of American healthcare. The price tag of fractures comes to $18 billion per year, and heart health costs the nation a half billion a year currently and is expected to double in the next 20 years.

More generally, AI technology is increasingly being developed as a "second set of eyes" in screening for and predicting ailments. The tools are also serving to augment non-specialist medical practitioners, who may be eventually able to administer some specialized tests in a primary care setting instead of a more invasive exam.

Overall, AI is helping researchers pinpoint and understand small changes that even a trained eye can occasionally miss. As a wide range of medical images are paired with predictive analytics, the hope is that more easily preventable medical conditions can be averted entirely, or at least before they become serious and costly.

ON THE RECORD
"We are pleased with the results of these two groundbreaking research projects and are looking forward to getting them into practice," said Ran Balicer, head of Clalit's Research Institute. "While there is an increasing number of AI applications in imaging, aiming to mimic and automate human radiologist' reading, there is larger untapped potential in these imaging studies – one can use AI to extract predictive insights unavailable to date, that support high-impact population health interventions to tackle chronic diseases."

Focus on Artificial Intelligence

In November, we take a deep dive into AI and machine learning.

Topics: 
Imaging
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
Future points toward complex multi-cloud environments

Most Read

Google AI now can predict cardiovascular problems from retinal scans
GE to invest $500 million in healthcare and hire 5,000 software developers
Technology helps drive high cost of U.S. healthcare
KLAS report explores health IT buying decisions, customer satisfaction
Johns Hopkins researchers use deep learning to combat pancreatic cancer
University of Iowa Healthcare rolls out first autonomous AI diagnostic system cleared by the FDA

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Workforce
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Hazel Jones, program director of Apps & Wearables at NHS Digital
NHS library features trusted healthcare apps
Dr. Shafi Ahmed, CMO, Medical Realities
How clinicians can be innovators
Shakira Brown, CEO of SMB Strategic Media
Best practices to sell cybersecurity to the C-suite
Christiana Care Health System CSIO Anahi Santiago.
Robust infosec needs organizational excellence

More Stories

digital transformation CIO
How digital transformation is changing CIO and IT pro roles

Dana Gelb Safran

Atul Gawande hires BCBS IT exec Dana Safran
NHS app on smartphone.

Credit: NHS Digital

More than 100 digital health and care tools evaluated against key standards for NHS Apps Library
cybersecurity interoperability
2019 priorities for top health systems
EMRs medical errors
Are EMRs alleviating preventable medical errors yet?
BlackBerry Cylance
BlackBerry boosts IoT security with $1.4B Cylance acquisition
Philips Wellcentive’s Business Leader Niki Buchanan
Business leader at Philips Wellcentive talks lessons learned and the future of value-based healthcare
Innovation Factory’s Alaa Chalabi
Working on the snoring problem, one innovation at a time