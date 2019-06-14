AI-powered clinical documentation boosts patient satisfaction and physician well-being

M*Modal, a vendor of clinical documentation and speech understanding technologies, is collaborating with Indiana physician group practice Community Health Network with the aim of transforming the patient-physician experience while improving provider and clinician satisfaction and care quality.

WHAT HAPPENED

Community Physician Network, which employs more than 1,100 physicians and advanced practice providers, is working with M*Modal to make Epic EHR documentation faster and easier for physicians and providers, and to maximize face time with patients.

WHY IT MATTERS

Community Health Network selected M*Modal for its conversational artificial intelligence platform and physician-assistive services. With the M*Modal platform, Community Health Network said it is on the path to more ambient physician experiences that leverage smarter, AI-driven workflows including M*Modal Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation and Epic Haiku Voice Assistant.

The M*Modal platform enables Community Health Network clinicians to use any speech-driven workflow directly in the EHR including real-time speech recognition, mobile documentation, virtual scribing and transcription. With M*Modal Fluency Direct, physicians can capture complete and accurate notes in their Epic EHR.

THE LARGER TREND

In the future, built-in computer-assisted physician documentation will empower clinicians and virtual scribes with proactive and in-workflow clinical intelligence on care gaps, clinical documentation improvement, best practices and more, the vendor contended.

ON THE RECORD

“M*Modal Fluency Direct is very well accepted by our physicians and helps our overall program to tackle physician burnout,” said Dr. Michael Shrift, senior vice president and chief medical information officer of Community Health Network. “It is much more than speech-to-text technology. It gives us a fluid user interface in Epic, and helpful speech commands. This has a positive impact on the EHR experience.”

According to Shrift, many Community Health Network physicians save considerable time after-hours and during the clinic day, doing less clinical documentation and administrative work. The healthcare organization is hoping for more impact of the platform on its high-priority physician well-being program.

