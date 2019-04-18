AI could shorten pharmaceutical trials, boost patient matching, Intel report says

By Nathan Eddy
April 18, 2019
10:07 AM
Share
The company says algorithms can simplify trials and accelerate time to market for new drugs.

Efforts to implement artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and machine learning could have multiple applications for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, according to a new report from Intel.  

WHY IT MATTERS

The report, “Harnessing AI and Analytics to Drive Digital Transformation,” comes as health systems across the country are working to deploy advanced data analytics to provide faster care for their patients.  

THE BIGGER TREND

The applications of AI technology aren’t just limited to clinical trials — earlier this week Radiological Society of North America released a report outlining the opportunities and challenges AI could have for digital imaging.

RSNA called for more research into automated image labeling and annotation methods, including information extraction from the imaging report, electronic phenotyping, and prospective structured image reporting.

AI-based algorithms can optimize clinical trial design by eliminating testing criteria that increases time but has a minimal impact on the overall effectiveness of what is being tested, Intel noted.

For pharmaceutical companies, this means simplifying clinical trials, reducing trial costs and accelerating time to market for new drugs by streamlining product design.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

Trials that leverage the platforms capabilities can get real-time information about protocol adherence while helping patients manage medication, perform structured tests and report symptoms, and utilize smartphone applications to collect electronic diaries and patient reported outcomes (PROs).

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
How UCSF applies an evidence-based approach to digital health innovation

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
IBM Watson head leaves role amid struggles, declining revenue
Google hires Geisinger CEO to chart healthcare strategy
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Clinical
Cloud Computing

Video

How UCSF applies an evidence-based approach to digital health innovation
Better vulnerability disclosure practices are needed in healthcare
'New wave of change' coming to healthcare
Move to EHRs brings with it HIPAA compliance challenges

More Stories

eHealth Barometer 2019 results: What the Swiss think

Credit: Coviu

Swinburne University of Technology partners with Coviu for telehealth education
Sidney Regional Medical updates internet to fiber: eliminates downtime, adds telehealth
Sidney Regional Medical updates internet to fiber: eliminates downtime, adds telehealth
DoD execs share challenges implementing Cerner EHR
Startup gets $20 million to tackle healthcare interoperability
Mount Sinai gets $6 million gift for health IT-enabled surgery suite
Smarter medical bags helping patients with long-term conditions

Credit: Shutterstock/Pegasus Pics

NHS introduces new tool to reduce unnecessary and lengthy stays in hospital