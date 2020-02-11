AdventHealth to trade Cerner for Epic

AdventHealth, the faith-based Florida health system that runs 50 hospitals and more than 1,200 outpatient settings in nine states nationwide, has decided to deploy a new electronic health record and revenue cycle management system from Epic – replacing its existing Cerner technology.

According to reports from KCTV and Kansas City Business Journal, AdventHealth – which was known as Adventist Health System until this past year, and is one of the country's biggest non-profit systems – says the transition will begin next month and could take three to five years.

"The shift is expected to take up to five years and Cerner is committed to working closely with AdventHealth to continue delivering superior healthcare technology solutions throughout the transition," said Cerner officials in a written statement.

AdventHealth has been a Cerner customer since 2002, and with the technology some of its hospitals have reached Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics EMR Adoption Model. The choice to move instead to rival Epic was a business decision, driven by the need to improve provider and patient experience, AdventHealth President and CEO Terry Shaw told KCTV.

"Our journey to become a consumer-focused clinical company requires a fully connected network throughout our entire enterprise," said Shaw. "Connecting our network with a robust, integrated health record platform will give our caregivers access to the clinical information they need at the point of care and ultimately advance our consumer promises through a more seamless experience for those we serve."

