Global Edition
Cloud Computing

AdventHealth taps Virtustream to move Epic EHR to the cloud

The Dell subsidiary will work with the Florida-based health system over three years to transition its newly implemented Epic system to the Virtustream Healthcare Cloud.
By Mike Miliard
June 18, 2020
02:26 PM

AdventHealth, which operates 45 hospitals across nine states, will be moving its Epic electronic health record system to the cloud with the help of Virtustream, the Dell-owned cloud services provider said.

WHY IT MATTERS
The migration to Virtustream Healthcare Cloud, which will host AdventHealth's new integrated Epic platform, will take about three years, and is meant to serve AdventHealth’s long-term strategic goals of agility, application availability and improved user experience, according to the health system.

AdventHealth is already using Virtustream’s xStreamCare managed services to boost efficiency, optimize workloads and drive innovation, officials note. Virtustream is also providing managed services and hosting for its deployment of Epic Hyperspace with help from VMware’s Horizon Apps as the unified workspace layer – giving clinical end-users faster, more secure access to patient information.

Right now, the health system is implementing the Epic platform at 37 of its hospitals and hundreds of outpatient settings. 

THE LARGER TREND
Earlier this year, Advent Health, a Cerner customer since 2002, announced that it would transition to Epic.

"Our journey to become a consumer-focused clinical company requires a fully connected network throughout our entire enterprise," said AdventHealth president and CEO Terry Shaw in February.

With this concurrent cloud migration, the health system is seeking benefits such as easier expansion of virtual machines based on demand, simplified process for the EHR application’s quarterly update cycles and faster and more advanced disaster recovery capabilities.

ON THE RECORD
"Our technology strategy at AdventHealth directly supports our health systems’ focus on providing whole-person, consumer-centric care," said Phillip Arthur, vice president and chief technology officer for AdventHealth’s technology division. “By implementing Virtustream’s managed cloud platform, our caregivers will have seamless and reliable access to the information that enables them to provide convenient and connected care for the patients we serve."

"AdventHealth tapped Virtustream's deep cloud and services expertise to manage its integrated EHR platform and check all of the critical technology boxes – from security and compliance, to industry-leading SLAs and improved performance, to future-proofing its IT systems for the rapid pace of change in today’s more consumer-oriented, patient-focused world of healthcare," added Drew Fassett, senior vice president of global sales at Virtustream.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security, Workflow

More regional news

Empowering care teams at Malaysia’s Bagan Specialist Centre & Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre

By
Dean Koh
June 18, 2020

FDA issues emergency use authorization for COVID-19 predictive screening tool

By
Kat Jercich
June 18, 2020
Big data analytics in healthcare: Opportunities and obstacles

Big data analytics in healthcare: Opportunities and obstacles

By
Bill Siwicki
June 18, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
AdventHealth taps Virtustream to move Epic EHR to the cloud

Most Read

NHS launch London 'COVID-19 Digital Staff Bank' platform
Roundup: NHS Wales creates system for storing COVID-19 results, X-ON develops remote consultations and more briefs
Change Healthcare launches consumer health platform with Microsoft, Adobe
Cyber-attacks on healthcare facilities 'growing threat' during coronavirus pandemic
Mount Sinai Health names new CIO
Health systems must start now to map out safe back-to-work strategies

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Data Warehousing
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Mobile
Workforce

Video

How Israel's largest healthcare organization puts innovation to work
AI's growing role in treating diabetes, chronic conditions
Making digital health the new standard in a post-COVID-19 world
Role of patient, family input in changing the face of healthcare

More Stories

Credit: Mediclinic Middle East

Mediclinic Middle East launches robotic surgery programme in the UAE

Credit: EIT Health

The forgotten patients: COVID-19 and the impact on people living with non-communicable diseases
Survey says majority of Americans won't use COVID-19 contact-tracing apps
Ransomware attack leaves 5 years of patient records inaccessible at Colo. hospital
How one physician practice was transformed by EHR-embedded telehealth

The athenaTelehealth system, integrated into the vendor's EHR.

How one physician practice was transformed by EHR-embedded telehealth

Credit: Norwegian Institute of Public Health

Norway contact tracing app temporarily banned
New behavioral health EHR program gets Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island funding

(The Gender Spectrum Collection)

HHS rollback of protections for transgender people could make it harder to provide care