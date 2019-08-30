AdventHealth opens new AI-powered clinical command center

AdventHealth's Central Florida Division has launched a new high-tech command center powered with GE Healthcare technology.

WHY IT MATTERS

The center uses artificial intelligence to help the nonprofit health system ensure efficient patient care across nine Central Florida hospitals, including algorithms that inform and guide decision-making across a multitude of areas.

These include patient transfers between units and facilities, dispatch of ambulances and helicopters, and prioritization of placement and treatment across AdventHealth medical campuses in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties.

The 12,000-square-foot center – referred to by the health system as "Mission Control" and billed as the biggest of its kind – is staffed 24 hours a day and features 60 monitors that continually display information such as near-time information such as patient bed status, as well as helicopter and ambulance status and movements.

AdventHealth already leverages real-time data to boost outcomes, having built analytics dashboards for nurses to enable proactive quality improvement-- an application that has impacted CLABSI scores, CAUTI scores, as well as flu vaccine and pneumo vaccine compliance rates.

THE LARGER TREND

In general, healthcare command centers include teams of people using AI constantly to support the optimal delivery of patient care, and also serve as hubs to monitor performance and learn and launch improvement programs.

Technology used in these centers typically includes software systems used by each sub-department within the center such as electronic health records, scheduling, and bed management, business intelligence tools, and real-time decision-support AI tools.

GE Healthcare first developed this approach with the Judy Reitz Capacity Command Center at Johns Hopkins, which opened in January 2016, and was followed up by the Quality Command Centre at Humber River Hospital and System Mission Control at Oregon Health Science University, both of which opened in November 2017.

This past year, Florida Hospital and GE Healthcare Partners designed and built a command center to help transform clinical operations at Florida Hospital locations across Central Florida, using predictive analytics to help hospital staff.

While the physical space of these new departments can vary widely, the GE-based centers are defined by a video wall of LCD screens – the company calls the feature its Wall of Analytics – designed to help create transparency and drive improved coordination of care across the enterprise.

ON THE RECORD

"While the command center is invisible to patients, our team of experts will be there around the clock to make sure patients receive the care they need, quickly and safely," said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida division, said in a statement.

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.

Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com

Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.