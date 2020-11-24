Global Edition
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

AdventHealth to collaborate with AI firm BERG to improve COVID-19 care

The partnership will use de-identified patient data to zero in on factors that worsen COVID-19 outcomes among certain groups.
By Kat Jercich
November 24, 2020
04:22 PM

The artificial intelligence-driven research firm BERG announced this week that it is collaborating with Florida-based AdventHealth to improve patient outcomes and treatment options for COVID-19 patients.

The collaboration, according to the organizations, will combine AdventHealth's patient data with BERG's AI capacity to work toward bettering clinical care.

"As we continue to see COVID-19 rates soar across the U.S.A. and world, this partnership will seek to save lives by leveraging AdventHealth's vast patient datasets with BERG's proprietary AI-enabled Interrogative Biology Platform," said BERG president and CEO Dr. Niven R. Narain in a statement.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

WHY IT MATTERS

AdventHealth, which announced in February that it was switching from Cerner to an integrated Epic platform for its electronic health record, says it's also using the opportunity to enhance its understanding of the way COVID-19 affects patients differently.

"As we transition to a new EMR solution for the enterprise, BERG's AI platform will be invaluable for developing an optimal strategy to collect and monitor clinical data to better understand why factors such as obesity, diabetes and older age make people more vulnerable to COVID-19 illness," said Dr. Steven Smith, chief scientific officer for AdventHealth, in a statement.

BERG feeds clinical, EHR-sourced data (as well as other information) through its AI platform "to create cause-and-effect networks that identify discriminators and drivers of disease that can be pursued as drug targets or biomarker candidates," according to the company's website.

According to the organizations, there will be two steps to the partnership. First, BERG will use patient demographics, COVID-19 clinical information and personal medical history, including whether individuals' genetic background makes them more likely to experience certain COVID-19 outcomes. 

The second phase will include enterprise-wide data and will explore medications that could be linked with a better outcome.

BERG says it hopes the framework can be used for precision medicine for patients with other diseases.

THE LARGER TREND

Health systems have increasingly relied on artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve patient care in the coronavirus era.

This past week, Mount Sinai in New York announced the potential for machine learning models that can assess the risk of adverse clinical events in some patients, offering valuable insights to forecast short- and medium-term care decisions for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

And this summer, a team from the Mayo Clinic detailed how they teamed up with Google Cloud to show how they're deploying cloud-based AI to combat the virus.

"COVID-19 has forced us to collaborate much faster and advance to many more cloud functions than we probably would have without the pandemic," said Mayo Clinic Platform president John Halamka.

ON THE RECORD

"Our research efforts in Florida will serve as [a] model for the rest of the country, as our combined goal is to ensure patients are matched with the most effective treatments and help them recover as quickly as possible," said Narain.

"This longstanding and invaluable partnership will extend far beyond COVID-19 and revolutionize patient care for a number of complex diseases," he said.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Precision Medicine

More regional news

A cybersecurity expert sits in a darkened room in front of a computer screen

How healthcare organizations can enhance RPM security, resiliency

By
Kat Jercich
November 24, 2020
Stethoscope and calculator on graphs

How Emergency Medicine Physicians Can Increase Revenue in 2021 with Medicare PFS Cuts Looming

By
Zoll
November 24, 2020
InterSystems trade show desk

InterSystems updates HealthShare with expanded FHIR capabilities

By
Mike Miliard
November 24, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A cybersecurity expert sits in a darkened room in front of a computer screen
How healthcare organizations can enhance RPM security, resiliency

Most Read

8 must-know lessons from telehealth's new normal
What do CIOs want to see from telehealth apps? More than a dozen weigh in
How one mental health provider is using its own telehealth spinoff to boost virtual care
SPECIAL REPORT: Kuwait’s digital transformation journey
Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews expand into Europe, Middle East & Africa edition
Mount Sinai researchers using Apple Watch to study COVID-19 stress

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Sponsored by
Steven Matarelli, senior clinical executive at Vocera Communications
Digital strategies must be interoperable, scalable
Abdulaziz Alkhlaif, CIO of Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Mishari Hospital
COVID-19 accelerates innovation in Saudi Arabia
Sponsored by
Majed Nasser, general manager at GE Digital, META
In healthcare, digital tools are kings
Marianne Everett
How health IT can help prevent nurse burnout

More Stories

A telehealth consultation
Pandemic-era burnout: Telehealth managers get pushed to the max
Marianne Everett
How health IT can help prevent nurse burnout
World Health Organization, CPHIMS, CAHIMS
WHO Academy invests in health workforce learning
community-based care, remote care
Q&A: 'Easier access via technology has been a game changer'
A nurse sitting at a computer
EHR market expected to grow 6% per year through 2025
An elbow bump
Medsphere Systems acquires Micro-Office Systems
HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf and Executive Director of Clinical Research Anne Snowdon
COVID-19 sheds 'very bright light' on importance of a connected supply chain
Four hands with puzzle pieces matching
Patient matching: Sequoia Project, BCBSA case study shows 99.5% accuracy