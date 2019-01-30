Abu Dhabi Health Data Services and Orion Health partner to deliver the first HIE in the Middle East

Yesterday, Orion Health announced a commercial agreement with Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, a new project company established as part of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Injazat Data Systems, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi government-owned Mubadala Investment Company, to deliver a Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform.

The HIE will be known as "Malaffi" and is the first of its kind in the Middle East.

"Malaffi" will provide a platform that will centrally store and enable the meaningful exchange of patient health information between healthcare professionals and will ultimately connect 2,000 public and private healthcare providers in Abu Dhabi.

Officially launched last week on 23 January, “Malaffi” is initially joined by six Abu Dhabi healthcare organizations, including SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College Diabetes Centre, Healthpoint, United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) group and Oasis Hospital, Al Ain.

The access to the centralised patient records will provide physicians with a tool to make well informed, fast decisions, enhance patient safety, reduce the duplication of diagnostic procedures and ultimately improve the quality of care and outcomes.

“The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi has recognised the need to centrally and efficiently, store, exchange, and analyse the enormous amount of data that is being created in healthcare every day, and by using advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, to drive the digital transformation of the healthcare system, for a happier and healthier Abu Dhabi. The partnership with Orion Health, will enable us to deliver a best-in-class HIE platform, that will guarantee the success of connecting all Abu Dhabi healthcare providers, and place Abu Dhabi on the top of the global map of successful HIE implementations," said Atif Al Braiki, CEO of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services.

“Orion Health is delighted to be selected as the partner of choice, to deliver UAE’s first HIE platform,” said Ian McCrae, CEO of Orion Health.