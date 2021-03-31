Global Edition
Telehealth

89% of digital health leaders perceive the industry as risky, says report

Still, nearly nine in 10 respondents to a global survey said they expect their companies to grow in 2021.
By Kat Jercich
March 31, 2021
11:40 AM

Photo by Edward Jenner from Pexels

A global survey of digital health and wellness practitioners found that although many leaders feel optimistic about the future of the industry, the overwhelming majority also perceive the sector to be relatively high risk.  

The survey, commissioned by specialist insurer Beazley, focused on 376 executives from telehealth companies in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as mobile platforms and life science technology software.   

"Since we wrote our first telehealth risk in 2009, the digital health sector has continued to evolve in line with technological advancements and changing attitudes towards remote care among patients as well as health practitioners, governments and investors," said Evan Smith, global head of miscellaneous medical and life sciences at Beazley.  

"There is a considerable opportunity for this sector and for the insurance industry to strive to deliver better risk mitigation and risk transfer," Smith added.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

The report found that 89% of survey respondents feel they are operating in a "moderate to high-risk environment."  

Although leaders' fears varied by region, the sector-wide risk of greatest concern was misrepresentation by online advertising. 

Other top concerns included cyberattacks (especially among established businesses), inadequate care provision due to human error, and technology or data shortcomings.  

When it comes to specific company risks, supply chain instability was ranked as the top concern, followed by practitioner recruitment, economic uncertainty and meeting regulatory requirements.  

At the same time, 90% of respondents said they expect their companies to grow this year, with one-third innovating new services and products and nearly 60% saying they are experiencing expansion due to COVID-19. Nearly nine in 10 U.S. companies said they plan to raise capital in 2021, compared with 70% in the U.K. and only half in Europe and Asia.  

Technology investments were seen as a key growth driver, including more sophisticated artificial intelligence and robotics.  

"AI-enabled medical devices, and blockchain electronic health records are just a few concrete examples of digital transformation in healthcare that are reshaping how we interact with health professionals, how personal data is shared among providers and how decisions are made about treatment plans and health outcomes," wrote the report authors.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Telehealth expansion appears to be at a major tipping point, with key players such as Amazon signaling their plans to establish app-based care nationwide.   

At the same time, regulatory requirements in a post-COVID environment are still a massive question mark, which could affect the growth patterns of remote care companies (especially those trying to establish business in multiple states).  

ON THE RECORD  

"The [digital health] sector has grown exponentially from the beginning of the pandemic, fuelled by an impressive track record in innovation, a wave of fresh capital, expansion plans and demand," said Smith.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Telehealth, Workforce

More regional news

cybersecurity

Credit: Shutterstock

Data risk report shows healthcare worker has access to 31,000 sensitive files on first day of work

By
Sara Mageit
March 31, 2021
Developer at computer

(Photo: Lukas/Pexels)

Interoperability groups team up for open source healthcare developer sandbox

By
Mike Miliard
March 31, 2021
A person using the Contak app on a mobile phone.

Credit: Space 95

IT services company Space 95 unveils new contact tracing app

By
Roy Chiang
March 31, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Cleveland Clinic

(Photo: Cleveland Clinic)
Cleveland Clinic, IBM launch 10-year quantum computing partnership

Most Read

University of Michigan Hospital deploys Epic-linked 'patient monitoring at home'
EarlySense eyes RPM growth with sale of contact-free monitoring tech to Hillrom
EHR snooping at Montefiore leads to security breach
Best in KLAS: Epic is top overall software suite, once again
Hims & Hers, ATA, and 10 others launch Telehealth Equity Coalition
Virtual care to become ‘new normal’ throughout GCC countries

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Very Big Things Chief Creative Officer Renato Lopez
There's value in human-centered design when creating health tools
Qure4u founder Dr. Monica Bolbjerg
Best practices in scaling digital health solutions
women in digital health
Benefits of more women in the pitch room
HIMSS Media top stories
AstraZeneca vaccine shows 79% efficacy; VA to review EHR modernization program

More Stories

Micky Tripathi

Photo: HIMSS Media

ONC's top goals: Interoperability, alignment and equity
A person holding a syringe with the words "COVID19" on a sign in the background

Photo via Pexels

WHO warns about fake COVID-19 vaccines on the dark web
Telemedicine Lynn County Hospital District

Telemedicine in action at Lynn County Hospital District. (Credit: Lynn County Hospital District)

Telehealth helps Lynn County Hospital District improve access to care, avoid ER visits

(Photo: Methodist Le Bonheur)

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hires new CIO
Dr Tim Ferris appointed director of transformation at NHS England, NHS Digital

Credit: NHS England and Improvement

Major NHS leadership shifts announced
Hancock, NHS

(Photo by MR.Cole_Photographer/Getty Images)

UK announces vision for future of clinical research
A person in scrubs on the computer

(Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Cleveland Clinic, RAND hope to tackle telehealth's digital divide
women in digital health
Benefits of more women in the pitch room