Global Edition
Telehealth

8 must-know lessons from telehealth's new normal

From managing cybersecurity imperatives with at-home patients as a new X factor, to surfing the data tsunami of remote patient monitoring, experts from NIST, FCC, Mount Sinai, Yale, Leapfrog and others offer insights on demand.
By Mike Miliard
September 28, 2020
11:53 AM
Doctor and patient have telehealth consult on laptop computer

Telehealth has been around for a long time, but only recently has it gained the critical mass that most have long expected. "It's the overnight success story that was 30 years in the making," said Atrium Health Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Rasu Shrestha.

He said that in January 2019 – more than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated, in short order, an even bigger, more sustained and more widespread scaling up of virtual care services than could ever have been imagined two years ago.

Over the past six months, as hospitals and health systems have pursued telemedicine and remote patient monitoring programs in earnest – whether launching new ones or expanding existing ones – they've all had some learning curves and growing pains to manage.

The lessons have been learned in real time: how to cultivate clinician buy-in, adjust to new workflows, iron out IT challenges, educate patients, manage new data streams, safeguard security and much more.

In June, Healthcare IT News and the other HIMSS Media brands, Healthcare Finance and MobiHealthNews, launched a new series of editorial webinars at the HIMSS Learning Center. Naturally, the first focus was on exploring the new normal of telehealth and virtual care. (There will be another series starting soon, delving into the promise of AI, automation and machine learning.)

Along the way, our editors have spoken to a wide variety of healthcare C-suite execs, clinicians, IT thought leaders, patient advocates and others about the unique nature of this new modality of care – which looks to be here to stay.

How to manage the new "data tsunami"

As providers rushed to roll out new telehealth services in response to the pandemic, many weren't – and many still aren't – prepared to manage the upsurge of new data, and new data types, streaming into their electronic health records. We spoke with HIMSS Senior Director of Health Information Systems Rob Havasy about the data management challenges posed by remote care delivery.

How to shore up telehealth cybersecurity

Virtual care poses distinct privacy and security risk factors that must be managed, with new tools and data streams to safeguard and new responsibilities on both the patient and provider side. We spoke with Dan Bowden, CISO at Sentara Healthcare; Natalia Martin, Deputy Director, of NIST's National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence; and Saif Abed, director of cybersecurity advisory services at the AbedGraham Group, about how to conduct an effective telehealth risk assessment, how evolving federal policies impact security compliance and more.

How to optimize RPM for physicians

As clinicians adjust to new workflows as they deliver care to patients at home, there are some important steps that can make remote patient monitoring more efficient and effective. Kyle Brewer, telehealth administrator at University of Mississippi Medical Center; Kuldeep CEO of Biofourmis; Laura Kreofsky, VP at Pivot Point Consulting, and Neil Patel, president of Healthbox, offered their perspectives on the new connected health tools and data management imperatives needed to make RPM work.

How to cultivate clinician buy-in

Dr. Bruce Darrow, CMIO at Mount Sinai Health System; Samantha Herold, clinical engineer at Yale New Haven Health; and Bryce Ell, manager of telehealth at Norman Regional Health System, describe some of the change management strategies that can help clinicians across the enterprise embrace the new realities – and new technologies – of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, and adapt enthusiastically a new way of delivering care.

How to engage patients for pop health

The expansion of telehealth offers the opportunity to achieve some big population health goals, if properly deployed. In this webinar, Silas Buchanan, CEO of the Institute for eHealth Equity; Dr. Chris Gibbons, chief health innovation adviser at the Federal Communications Commission; Cindy Gaines, RN, chief nursing officer at Philips; and Dr. Stacy Lindau, MD, founder of NowPow, discuss how connected care is boosting health equity efforts and how patients and community organizations can be engaged to capitalize on its promise.

How CIOs can help shape strategy

Ralph Johnson, vice president of informatics and technology at patient-safety advocates the Leapfrog Group, served for many years as chief information officer at Franklin Community Health Network, based in rural Farmington, Maine. In this webinar, he shares from his long experience delivering virtual care to remote patients, and discusses ways to optimize IT systems and connected health tools to enable quality and ensure safety.

How to train employees for the new normal

In this session, Cristina Naso, director of virtual health at Moffitt Cancer Center; Dr. Vikram Bakhru, COO and CFO at ConsejoSano; and Philip Spiessens, senior director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, discuss how hospitals and health systems can better manage their workforces for the new demands of telehealth and prepare employees to make the most of virtual care.

How to navigate a new policy landscape

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services offered wide latitude around telehealth regulation and reimbursement in the early days of the COVID-19 emergency. How much of that new flexibility will stick around in a post-pandemic world remains to be seen. In this webinar, Dr. Liz Kwo, staff vice president for clinical data analytics at Anthem; Dr. David McSwain, CMIO at Medical University of South Carolina; and Brooke McSwain, health policy lead at SPROUT National Research Collaborative, discuss some of the ongoing questions around policy and regulation, such as the potential for payment parity, going forward.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Patient Engagement, Privacy & Security, Telehealth, Workflow

More regional news

Sen. Ron Wyden speaking on Capitol Hill

Getty Images

Sen. Ron Wyden: COVID-19 meant no more 'dawdling' on telehealth

By
Kat Jercich
September 29, 2020
Kuwait, digital health, analytics, clinical workflow, Sapphire

SPECIAL REPORT: Kuwait’s digital transformation journey

By
Tammy Lovell
September 29, 2020
Offices of Harbor, a mental health and substance use disorder treatment provider in Toledo, Ohio.

Harbor, a mental health and substance use disorder treatment provider in Toledo, Ohio.

How one mental health provider is using its own telehealth spinoff to boost virtual care

By
Bill Siwicki
September 29, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A computer screen with dates and data
UHS hospital chain hit with apparent ransomware attack

Most Read

ONC releases updated recommendations for pediatric health IT
Virtua Health cuts no-shows & costs with cloud patient transport platform
What it takes to successfully deliver HIV care remotely
HIMSSCast: COVID-19-spurred rapid tech adoptions might open the door to cybersecurity threats
COVID-19 accelerates The Dudley Group’s roll-out of dbMotion
Clinician burnout correlates with volume of EHR patient call messages

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Infermedica CEO Piotr Orzechowski
Digital health world looking to innovation more than ever
Sponsored by
Hyland's Alexander Ryan
Digital transformation even more essential due to COVID-19
Preventing burnout during COVID-19 and beyond
COVID-19 pandemic reveals lack of standardized, cohesive data

More Stories

Hyland's Alexander Ryan
Digital transformation even more essential due to COVID-19
Doctor and patient have telehealth consult on laptop computer
8 must-know lessons from telehealth's new normal
Preventing burnout during COVID-19 and beyond
NHS contact tracing app downloaded 10 million times despite glitch
Provider wearing PPE and running COVID-19 test
'The goalposts keep moving': Trump administration reportedly plans crackdown on hospitals
Seema Verma
ATA weighs in on proposed CMS Physician Fee Schedule rule
COVID-19 pandemic reveals lack of standardized, cohesive data
Nurse wearing PPE and communications badge

A nurse wearing the hands-free communication badge underneath full personal protective equipment.

Hands-free voice tech helps Saratoga Hospital save PPE and ensure staff safety