6 deep-dive symposiums at HIMSS Global Conference

HIMSS is accepting speaker proposals for six pre-conference symposiums on Feb. 11 in Orlando.

The deadline to submit a proposal is 5 p.m. EST, Oct. 19.

Case studies from healthcare provider and payer organizations are a focus for these events, which deliver deep-dives into specific topic categories.

Cloud Computing Forum

The forum covers the basics but goes beyond them to examine how healthcare providers and payers are using the cloud to managed data and drive innovation and digital transformation.

Machine Learning & AI for Healthcare

This event looks at the state of machine learning & AI in healthcare and separates hype from what's really happening, shares clinical success stories, lessons learned, and explores present and future challenges.

Patient Engagement & Experience Summit

The summit dives deep into best practices, case studies, technology, tools, and strategies being used to create a great experience and engage patients.

Precision Medicine Summit

Speakers will share their work, discuss industry trends, and, importantly, address what's needed to bring precision medicine to primary care – from the "bench to the bedside."

Revenue Cycle Solutions Summit

The Summit addresses the technology and best practices needed to create a patient-centered revenue cycle that increases payments and boosts customer loyalty.

Pharma Forum

The inaugural Pharma Forum examines the role that health IT will play in helping pharma drive efficiencies and develop new business models and partnerships.