Global Edition
Population Health

3M launches new social determinants of health platform

The technology is aimed at creating a complete picture of patient health by using clinical, social and population data.
By Kat Jercich
April 02, 2021
01:50 PM
The 3M logo over a HIMSS booth

Photo: HIMSS Media

3M Health Information Systems launched a new technology platform this week aimed at allowing healthcare providers and payers to prioritize care for high-risk populations.  

The company says the platform, Social Determinants of Health Analytics, combines clinical, social and population health data to create a complete picture of patient health.   

"SDoH analytics are essential to improving outcomes and achieving health equity across communities," said Elizabeth Guyton, vice president of 3M Health Information Systems, in a statement.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

The new platform uses 3M's population classification system and includes social risk intelligence to promote program design and management in collaboration with community-based organizations.  

3M's population classification system, known as Clinical Risk Groups, helps to identify medically complex individuals. The platform builds on this information to describe the total disease burden in a population.  

This could in turn allow healthcare providers and organizations to tailor services to best suit the needs of specific groups.  

"Identifying social risk improves our ability to address our members' clinical risk and their care management needs," said Dr. Miguel Venereo, chief medical officer for Florida-based Community Care Plan, which piloted 3M SDoH Analytics.  

"We are now establishing programs to address health literacy, not only for our members, but in the community at large," continued Venereo.  

"We are dedicated to helping providers and payers understand and address social risk, and are excited to partner with 3M," said Dr. Trenor Williams, CEO of Socially Determined, which provides social risk intelligence for the platform.  

THE LARGER TREND  

Social determinants of health tools are intended to help providers connect patients with services that best meet their needs.  

Given the wide range available on the market, organizations have a variety of choices to suit their specific requirements.  

Funding aimed at strengthening data sharing related to SDOH has also garnered bipartisan support on a federal level.

ON THE RECORD  

"We look forward to helping our customers use this vital information to improve the health and wellbeing of the people they serve," said Guyton.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Connected Health, Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

(Photo: HIMSS Media)

InterSystems signs on to HL7's Vulcan FHIR Accelerator Program

By
Mike Miliard
April 02, 2021
Dr. Nishit S. Patel Tampa General Hospital

Dr. Nishit S. Patel, chief medical informatics officer at Tampa General Hospital (Credit: Tampa General Hospital)

Tampa General moves away from faxes to EHR-to-EHR communication

By
Bill Siwicki
April 02, 2021
Intermountain Medical Center Murray Utah analytics

Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah (Credit: Intermountain Healthcare)

Intermountain and its analytics subsidiary help manage value-based care

By
Bill Siwicki
April 02, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Intermountain Medical Center Murray Utah analytics

Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah (Credit: Intermountain Healthcare)

Addressing Population and Public Health
Intermountain and its analytics subsidiary help manage value-based care

Most Read

Virtual care to become ‘new normal’ throughout GCC countries
Outsourcing firm behind NHS Test and Trace hit by ransomware attack
Banyan Health Systems cycles telehealth 'kits' among those in need
Twelve suppliers selected for Digital Capability for Health framework
Kaiser Permanente inks multiyear cloud deal with Microsoft, Accenture
FDA issues landmark clearance to AI-driven ICU predictive tool

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Analytics
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
Spread of coronavirus from lab unlikely, WHO says; FDA clears Amazon COVID-19 test kit
MaineHealth's Dr. Daniel Nigrin
CIO Spotlight: MaineHealth's Dr. Daniel Nigrin
HIMSS Media top stories
Yale New Haven's telehealth turnaround, policy updates, more
Very Big Things Chief Creative Officer Renato Lopez
There's value in human-centered design when creating health tools

More Stories

Physician and computer, EHR

(Credit: Helen King/Getty Images)

How Ardent Health gained $2.7 million by improving documentation with Epic and Nuance
Children's health

(Photo by Jose Luis Pelaez/ Getty Images)

England's personal child health records to be digitised by April 2023
A person holding a phone
Mastercard, b.well launch tech to enable patient ID verification
Digital Aspirant Programme

Credit: Refero

Roundup: EU4Health questions answered, Philips and NHS implement data integration hub and more briefs
A medical professional using a computer at a hospital.

(Photo by Morsa Images/GettyImages)

Integrated platform to facilitate health insurance...
athelets relaxing after jogging in the park

Photo by Violeta Stoimenova/Getty Images

Apple-backed Stanford study suggests iPhone, Apple Watch could remotely monitor heart patients' frailty
HIMSS logo
SCAN Health to transition strategic initiatives to HIMSS
Business people shaking hands in conference room

Photo by Martin Barraud/Getty Images

SOC Telemed acquires Access Physicians to solidify its acute care telemedicine services