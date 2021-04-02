3M launches new social determinants of health platform

3M Health Information Systems launched a new technology platform this week aimed at allowing healthcare providers and payers to prioritize care for high-risk populations.

The company says the platform, Social Determinants of Health Analytics, combines clinical, social and population health data to create a complete picture of patient health.

"SDoH analytics are essential to improving outcomes and achieving health equity across communities," said Elizabeth Guyton, vice president of 3M Health Information Systems, in a statement.

WHY IT MATTERS

The new platform uses 3M's population classification system and includes social risk intelligence to promote program design and management in collaboration with community-based organizations.

3M's population classification system, known as Clinical Risk Groups, helps to identify medically complex individuals. The platform builds on this information to describe the total disease burden in a population.

This could in turn allow healthcare providers and organizations to tailor services to best suit the needs of specific groups.

"Identifying social risk improves our ability to address our members' clinical risk and their care management needs," said Dr. Miguel Venereo, chief medical officer for Florida-based Community Care Plan, which piloted 3M SDoH Analytics.

"We are now establishing programs to address health literacy, not only for our members, but in the community at large," continued Venereo.

"We are dedicated to helping providers and payers understand and address social risk, and are excited to partner with 3M," said Dr. Trenor Williams, CEO of Socially Determined, which provides social risk intelligence for the platform.

THE LARGER TREND

Social determinants of health tools are intended to help providers connect patients with services that best meet their needs.

Given the wide range available on the market, organizations have a variety of choices to suit their specific requirements.

Funding aimed at strengthening data sharing related to SDOH has also garnered bipartisan support on a federal level.

ON THE RECORD

"We look forward to helping our customers use this vital information to improve the health and wellbeing of the people they serve," said Guyton.

