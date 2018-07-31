1.4 million patient records breached in UnityPoint Health phishing attack

This is the second breach for the health system this year, and the biggest health data breach of 2018 in the U.S.
By Jessica Davis
July 31, 2018
11:56 AM
Share
UnityPoint Health phishing attack

Unitypoint Health's Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Credit: Google Maps

UnityPoint Health is notifying 1.4 million patients that their records may have been breached when its business system was compromised by a phishing attack.

This is the second breach for UnityPoint this year. In April, another phishing attack on staff email accounts at its Madison campus breached the data of 16,000 patients.

According to the notice, the health system’s business email system was hit by a series of targeted phishing emails that looked like they were sent from an executive within UnityPoint. An employee fell victim to the emails, which gave hackers access to internal email accounts from March 14 until April 3.

[Also: The biggest healthcare data breaches of 2018 (so far)]

Law enforcement and forensic investigators believe the attack was financially motivated. The investigation found the hackers were likely trying to use the email system to divert vendor or payroll payments. Officials said the EHR and billing systems weren’t impacted by the attack.

The hacked accounts included protected health information, including names, addresses, medical data, treatment information, lab results and/or insurance information. For some of the 1.4 million patients, their payment card and Social Security number were included in the breach.

UnityPoint reset the passwords on the compromised accounts, conducted mandatory phishing education for employees, added security tools to identify suspicious emails and implemented multi-factor authentication, officials said.

The breach is the largest in the U.S. this year by a landslide. LifeBridge reported a breach of 500,000 in May. And nearly 280,000 Oklahoma Medicaid patient records were breached in January. Singapore’s health system suffered a similar breach just a few weeks ago.

Data breaches and other pressing infosec matters will be among the topics that expert speakers address at the upcoming HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum, scheduled for Oct. 15-16 in Boston. 

Twitter: @JF_Davis_
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

HIE evolving with API-based infrastructure

John Hopkins Medicine is among the providers in the HIE provider network. Credit: Facebook

Top Story
A quick look at one HIE evolving with API-based infrastructure

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
8 common questions about HL7
Allscripts hit by ransomware, knocking some services offline
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?
India Hook-Barnard from UC San Francisco talks about precision medicine and analytics at HIMSS Big Data Forum
Keynote presentation: Rise of the knowledge network
Michael Archuleta of Mt. San Rafael Hospital talks about data risk at Healthcare Security Forum
Presentation: Managing today's healthcare information explosion

More Stories

facial recognition technology
Senators to GAO: Time to investigate facial recognition tech
Athenahealth revenue is up

Credit: Twitter

Athenahealth revenue up 10%, earnings rise by triple digits
Kindbody launches mobile fertility pop-up
Women execs launch mobile fertility pop-up
Virginia links all of its ERs to improve care, trim costs

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam with Bruce Lo, MD, medical director of emergency medicine at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Virginia links all of its ERs to improve care, trim costs
UnityPoint Health phishing attack

Unitypoint Health's Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Credit: Google Maps

1.4M records breached in UnityPoint Health phishing attack
Nextflex invests in health monitoring systems

Credit: Facebook

NextFlex invests $12M into health monitoring systems
eclinicalworks fined by HHS OIG for patient safety risk
eClinicalWorks fined $132,500 for patient safety risk
Microsoft hosts worldwide competition for women entrepreneurs
Microsoft reveals $4 million worldwide competition for women entrepreneurs