Global Edition
Decision Support

10-hospital health system adds evidence-based clinical decision support tech

The clinical pathways system is designed to help make appropriate decisions related to specific clinical questions. The drug tool is designed to help pharmacists, physicians and nurses with access to point-of-care drug information.
By Bill Siwicki
September 19, 2019
02:11 PM
10-hospital health system adds evidence-based clinical decision support tech

Covenant Health, a 10-hospital health system based in Knoxville, Tennessee, has added UpToDate Advanced and Lexicomp systems – evidence-based interactive clinical decision support and drug information tools, respectively – to its health IT line-up. The systems are from vendor Wolters Kluwer Health.

WHY IT MATTERS

The regional health system opted to expand its longtime access to UpToDate at one hospital to all 10, as well as to approximately 100 clinics, spanning 23 counties in East Tennessee.

UpToDate Advanced equips Covenant Health caregivers with interactive clinical pathways to help make appropriate decisions related to specific clinical questions. The system’s Lab Interpretation feature is designed to help clinicians quickly analyze abnormal lab results and decide on next steps while helping to reduce unnecessary testing and prevent missed diagnoses.

Lexicomp provides pharmacists, physicians and nurses with access to clear, concise, point-of-care drug information. Clinicians can quickly locate information on a range of harmonized clinical and drug topics and easily link between both resources, saving clinicians time, Wolters Kluwer Health said.

ON THE RECORD

“With nearly 1,500 affiliated physicians, we serve over a million patients across East Tennessee each year who trust us to provide excellent care for every individual, every time,” said Dr. Mandy Grubb Halford, vice president and chief medical informatics officer at Covenant Health. “With both UpToDate and Lexicomp, we have an effective evidence-based resource for our clinicians and pharmacists to access through the electronic health record and on their own using mobile apps.”

Halford envisions UpToDate and Lexicomp playing a key role in the provider organization’s evidence-based order set review, eventually linking relevant UpToDate Pathways into the organization’s workflows for real-time decision-making when ordering.

“We want to standardize content and best practices across Covenant Health as a healthcare delivery system,” added Dr. Mark Browne, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Covenant Health. “We have a long history of delivering evidence-based care, and UpToDate Advanced takes us to the next level.”

Browne said that the health system’s pharmacists regard Lexicomp as a state-of-the-art resource for extensive drug information.

“Together, the implementation of Lexicomp and UpToDate Advanced ensures our clinicians are equipped to provide high-quality care across the continuum,” he contended.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Decision Support, Pharmacy, Workflow

More regional news

Wake Forest Baptist Health

Focus on operational efficiency and RTLS technology has given Wake Forest Baptist Health a financial leg up

By
Jeff Lagasse
September 19, 2019
Rush, Ochsner Health System partner on telemedicine, Epic EHR

Rush, Ochsner Health System partner on telemedicine, Epic EHR

By
Nathan Eddy
September 19, 2019
How one provider org used SDOH, analytics and texting to help reduce pre-term births

How one provider org used SDOH, analytics and texting to help reduce pre-term births

By
Bill Siwicki
September 19, 2019
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Mayo Clinic CIO: 'This artificial intelligence stuff is real'

Mayo Clinic CIO Cris Ross at Health 2.0
Mayo Clinic CIO: 'This artificial intelligence stuff is real'

Most Read

Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
Epic, Cerner and others reveal just how their EHRs are interoperable
The next big thing in pharmacy supply chain: Blockchain
CMS Administrator Seema Verma calls for an end to physician fax machines by 2020
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Compliance & Legal
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Privacy & Security
Clinical

Video

Sana Health takes home VentureConnect award for wearable, non-drug pain relief tech
How tech-driven connection to care can taper maternal mortality
Infermedica awarded VentureConnect prize for interoperable triage tech
Improving the consumer healthcare experience

More Stories

Lucerne Cantonal Hospital, Switzerland

Lucerne Cantonal Hospital is the digital pioneer of radiology in Switzerland
Healthcare cybersecurity – the impact of AI, IoT-related threats and recommended approaches
Four healthcare providers in Abu Dhabi start using the Malaffi HIE platform
Daily remote monitoring of rheumatoid arthritis patients can improve doctor consultations, study finds
Health 2.0
At Health 2.0, new technologies, new ideas 'storming the battlements'
Healthcare is transforming to take on challenge of value-based care
Focusing on the 'why' behind innovation is essential to creating change
VA launches new innovation center
VA launches new innovation center